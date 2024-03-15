‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 20 Cast and Character Guide

The cast of “Grey’s Anatomy” has gone through many changes over the years, so it’s hard to keep track of who’s still around.

Ellen Pompeo remains the heart and soul of the ABC medical drama, though she’s taken a step back from the show and will only appear in a reported four out of 10 episodes in Season 20. OG cast members Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. stand as the sole performers who’ve remained series regulars on the show since Episode 1. Together, the sprawling cast will bring plenty of drama and medical miracles back to our TVs this spring.

Meet the “Grey’s Anatomy” Season 20 cast and characters below:

Ellen Pompeo (Dr. Meredith Grey)

Pompeo continues to make medical history after playing the role of Meredith Grey since Season 1, Episode 1. Though Pompeo officially stepped back as a series regular midway through Season 19, the doctor’s presence continues to be felt at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. And don’t worry, her iconic voiceover will continue in every episode this season.

Along with her legendary run as Meredith Grey, Pompeo is known for making her screen debut on “Law & Order,” and appearances on TV shows like “Strangers with Candy,” “Friends” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Film roles include movies like “Daredevil” (2003), “Coming Soon” and “Catch Me If You Can.”

Chandra Wilson (Dr. Miranda Bailey)

As Miranda Bailey, Wilson remains the “Grey’s” actor with the most Emmy nominations for her role on the show with four. The doctor earned a big win at the end of Season 19, after winning the Catherine Fox award for her work with training doctors on reproductive health practices during a tumultuous time in the U.S. after the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Wilson also played Bailey on “Grey’s” spin-offs “Private Practice” and “Station 19.” Other credits include the films “A Single Woman,” “Lone Star” and “Frankie and Alice.” TV credits include “Sesame Street,” “Sex and the City,” “Accidental Friendship” and “General Hospital.”

James Pickens Jr. (Dr. Richard Webber)

From chief of surgery to chief of chiefs, Richard Webber has been leading the doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial from the start of the series. Season 19 ended with a hiccup for the beloved surgeon, as a plane scare led him to almost break his years-long sobriety journey. Viewers last saw him contemplating drinking a vodka soda in the final moments of the season finale.

Along with his run on “Grey’s,” Pickens is known for supporting roles on “The X-Files,” “Roseanne” and “The Conners.” Film roles include “Venom,” “42” and “Just Wright.”

Kevin McKidd (Dr. Owen Hunt)

A regular since Season 5, Dr. Owen Hunt has been through his fair share of trauma on the ABC medical drama. The Season 19 finale was no different, as viewers last saw Owen hoping to revive his wife Teddy (Kim Raver) after she collapsed in the OR.

McKidd’s other credits include films like “Trainspotting,” “Made of Honor,” and “Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief.” Other TV credits include “Rome,” “Star Wars Rebels” and “Six Four.”

Caterina Scorsone (Dr. Amelia Shepherd)

First introduced as a series regular on “Private Practice,” Amelia Shepherd made guest appearances for several seasons before jumping as a series regular on the flagship series in Season 11. Since the death of her older brother Derek (Patrick Dempsey), Amelia has been one of Meredith’s closest family members. The Season 19 finale saw her reeling from a breakup, and saying goodbye to both Meredith and Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) after both left Seattle.

Scorsone’s other credits include shows like “Flash Forward,” “Goosebumps,” “Power Play” and “Castle.”

Camilla Luddington (Dr. Jo Wilson)

Luddington joined the cast of “Grey’s” as a recurring character in Season 9, and has been a series regular since Season 10. After some bumpy seasons, Jo finally seemed poised to find happiness at the end of Season 19 when Link (Chris Carmack) confessed his long-gestating feelings for her and the duo kissed in the rain.

The actress’ other credits include films like “The Pact 2” and voice roles in “Justice League Dark” and “Justice League Dark: Apokolips War.” TV credits include “CSI,” “William & Kate: The Movie,” “True Blood” and “Robot Chicken.” She’s also known for playing Lara Croft in the “Tomb Raider’ video games.

Kim Raver (Dr. Teddy Altman)

Dr. Teddy Altman has a storied history on “Grey’s,” having been a series regular in Season 6-8, then taking a break before returning as a recurring character in Season 14, and hopping back in full-time since Season 15. The Season 19 finale ended with a huge cliffhanger though, as she collapsed and seemingly lost her pulse in the finale moments. Should she survive, Grey Sloan’s current chief of surgery will have a long road to recovery.

Raver has had an impressive career in television, including roles on “Third Watch” and “24.” She also appeared in films like “Night at the Museum” and shows like “Law & Order,” “Lipstick Jungle,” “Ray Donovan” and “Designated Survivor.”

Jake Borelli (Dr. Levi Schmitt)

Borelli first joined the cast as intern Levi Schmitt in a recurring capacity in Season 14 and 15 and was promoted to series regular in Season 16, as the character began to explore his sexuality and eventually came out as gay. Now the chief resident at Grey Sloan, Levi is now in charge of teaching the latest class of interns, while also juggling finding love.

Borelli’s other credits include “iCarly,” “Parenthood,” the TV movie “The Thing About Harry” and “The Thundermans.”

Chris Carmack (Dr. Atticus “Link” Lincoln)

Carmack joined the show in Season 15 as the attractive ortho surgeon, who turned out to have a past friendship and history with Jo Wilson. Season 19 saw the pair get closer as they moved in together and co-parented their respective toddlers. But Link realized his true feelings for Jo and professed his love to her at the end of the season.

Other than his role on “Grey’s,” Carmack is known for roles on the teen drama series “The O.C.,” the country music drama “Nashville and the television film “Time For Her To Come Home For Christmas.”

Anthony Hill (Dr. Winston Ndugu)

Dr. Winston Ndugu made a splashy entrance on “Grey’s” after guest starring in a special Season 16 episode as an old colleague of Maggie Pierce that turned into a case of love at second sight. After dating long distance for much of the COVID era, he and Maggie got married, though their nuptials were short-lived. The couple split up after Maggie opted to move away from Seattle, and though the pair had a steamy reunion in the Season 19 finale, they decided to amicably divorce. Back in Seattle, Winston is stepping into a leadership role as the new head of cardio.

Hill’s credits include roles in “Scream: The TV Series,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “Silicon Valley” and “NCIS: Los Angeles.”

Alexis Floyd (Dr. Simone Griffith)

Joining the series at the start of Season 19, Dr. Simone Griffith is among a fresh class of interns filling the space left behind by Ellen Pompeo’s reduced role on the show. Simone quickly brought the drama last season, as her burgeoning relationship with fellow intern Lucas (Niko Terho) led her to leave her fiancé at the altar by the end of the Season 19 finale. Simone, Lucas and Mika (Midori Francis) also ended up in hot water as they found themselves trying to save a patient in critical condition and Teddy after her collapse in the OR.

Floyd’s credits include shows like “Inventing Anna” and a recurring role on “The Bold Type.”

Harry Shum Jr. (Dr. Benson “Blue” Kwan)

Benson Kwan made quite an impression when he joined the show in Season 19 as the know-it-all intern who rubbed his classmates the wrong way. Still, he managed to light a spark with fellow intern Jules (Adelaide Kane). The season ended in an equally tense turn for him after Blue ignored patient Maxine’s DNR and intubated her, forcing Jules to make a tough decision about her close friend’s health.

Along with Grey’s, Shum Jr. is known for TV roles on “Glee” and “Shadowhunters,” and films like “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and ‘Crazy Rich Asians.”

Adelaide Kane (Dr. Jules Millin)

Jules Millin joined the hospital’s staff in Season 19, with a funny but nostalgic nod to the medical drama’s pilot after she and Link found out they had slept together shortly before she was set to start working there. Their connection quickly fizzled however, as she grew closer with Blue and her fellow interns. After her roommate and grandmother figure, Jules, ended up at Grey Sloan, a difficult choice from Blue lands both of them in hot water.

Kane is also known for leading the cast of the CW historical drama series “Reign,” along with recurring roles on “Once Upon a Time” and “Teen Wolf.”

Midori Francis (Dr. Mika Yasuda)

One of the interns, Mika Yasuda captured the audience’s hearts after the hospital gave her a grant so she could afford to continue her education without having to work another job. The doctor also romanced fan-favorite recurring character Taryn Helm (Jaicy Elliot), ending the season on the road to solidifying their relationship.

Francis rose to fame with a breakout role on the Netflix limited series “Dash & Lily.” She’s also known for roles on films like “Ocean’s 8” and “Unseen” and TV roles on “Divorce,” “Younger” and “The Sex Lives of College Girls.”

Niko Terho (Dr. Lucas Adams)

The last of the five main interns of the latest generation, Lucas Adams also has the closest tie to the original characters. The Season 19 premiere revealed that he is the nephew of Derek and Amelia Shepherd, meaning he is also related to Meredith. The season followed as he was diagnosed with ADHD and grew closer with Simone, leading her to break her impending marriage to be with him.

Terho is also known for his lead role alongside Jake Borelli on “The Thing About Harry.”

Debbie Allen (Dr. Catherine Fox)

Debbie Allen has played the role of Catherine Fox since Season 8, and also serves an executive producer and director behind the scenes. The Season 19 finale saw as Catherine presented the award from her foundation to Miranda Bailey.

Allen is a Hollywood legend in front of and behind the camera. Her standout roles include films like “Fame” and “Amistad,” TV roles on “Fame,” “A Different World,” “S.W.A.T.” and “Grace and Frankie.”

Scott Speedman (Dr. Nick Marsh)

Speedman first appeared as a guest star on a highlight episode in Season 14 as a doctor Meredith helps save who helps spark her desire to find love again. The actor then returned as a series regular in Season 18 to start a relationship with Meredith, which has had its ups and downs. After moving to Seattle to help run the residency program, he and Meredith put a pause on their relationship after she moved to Boston. The pair rekindled their relationship in the final moments of the Season 19 finale before the Catherine Fox Awards.

Speedman has been a celebrated TV actor for decades, with standout roles in shows like “Felicity” and “Animal Kingdom.” His role as Nick Marsh has been recurring since Season 19.

