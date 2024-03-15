“Grey’s Anatomy” Season 20 is officially here after a months-long absence, and there’s plenty of drama to catch up on when the show returns Thursday, March 14. Starring Ellen Pompeo, the ABC drama is continuing to break records as the longest-running medical drama in TV history.

Though Pompeo took a step back from her series regular duties midway through Season 19, Meredith Grey remains the heart and soul of the series — and continues to provide voiceovers for every episode.

The rest of the cast includes OG cast members Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr., and fan-favorites Kevin McKidd, Caterina Scorsone, Camilla Luddington, Kim Raver, Jake Borelli, Chris Carmack and Anthony Hill. And let’s not forget about the new class of interns who made their debut in Season 19, played by Alexis Floyd, Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Midori Francis and Niko Terho.

For everything you need to know about when and where to watch “Grey’s Anatomy” Season 20, read on.

When does “Grey’s Anatomy” Season 20 premiere?

“Grey’s Anatomy” Season 20 premieres on ABC on Thursday, March 14.

New episodes will premiere on Thursdays at 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Season 20 Release Schedule:

ABC revealed episode details for the first two episodes, which you can see below. We’ll update here when new episodes are revealed:

S.20 Ep.1: We’ve Only Just Begun – March 14

“Meredith rethinks her plans after going rogue in last season’s finale. The interns are on thin ice following a patient’s death, but Simone and Lucas are immediately tested in an emergency. Richard confides in Bailey, and Teddy’s fate is revealed.”

S. 20 Ep. 2: Keep the Family Close – March 21

“Bailey tells the interns they must complete dozens of basic procedures before being allowed back in surgery. Meanwhile, things are awkward between Simone and Lucas, and Amelia comes up with a solution to a complicated surgery.”

Where is “Grey’s Anatomy” Season 20 streaming?

New episodes of “Grey’s Anatomy” will be available to watch live on ABC.

Season 20 episodes will be available on demand and streaming on Hulu the next day.

Seasons 1-19 are also streaming on Hulu and Netflix.

Watch the Season 20 trailer here: