‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 22 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

“Grey’s Anatomy” is back from its summer hiatus ready to resolve a big cliffhanger before celebrating another TV milestone.

The ABC medical drama led by Ellen Pompeo returns for Season 22 with many of its sprawling ensemble in danger, after the last season’s finale had an explosive go off in the surgical floor. Whether all of the doctors make it out alive will be revealed in Episode 1, but the consequences of the traumatic event will reverberate through the rest of Season 22.

After the momentous premiere, “Grey’s Anatomy” will step into celebration mode, with Episode 2 marking the show’s 450th episode. And that’s only the beginning of the latest round of episodes for TV’s longest running medical drama.

When does “Grey’s Anatomy” Season 22 premiere?

The new season of the ABC medical drama premieres Thursday, Oct. 9.

When do new episodes of “Grey’s Anatomy” Season 22 premiere?

Episodes air Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, following “9-1-1” and new series “9-1-1: Nashville.”

Where is “Grey’s Anatomy” streaming?

New episodes stream on Hulu the day after premiere. Seasons 1-21 are now streaming on Hulu and Netflix.

“Grey’s Anatomy” Season 22 Episode Schedule:

Season 22 Episode 1: “Only the Strong Survive” — Oct. 9 After the catastrophic hospital explosion, Grey Sloan’s staff scrambles to save not only their patients’ lives but also their own. Confronted with impossible surgical decisions and emotional turmoil, they fight to preserve life amid devastation.

Season 22 Episode 2 (450th Episode): “We Built This City” — Oct. 16 The team at Grey Sloan navigates a chaotic first day of surgical rotations amid hospital renovations. Meanwhile, Meredith spends time with Amelia.

Season 22 Episode 3: “Between Two Lungs” — Oct. 23 A high-risk lung transplant pushes the surgical team to their limits. Meanwhile, Bailey juggles a trauma patient whose treatment hangs in the balance.



