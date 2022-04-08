ABC/Liliane Lathan

Ratings: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Upstaged by Spinoff Series ‘Station 19’ as ABC Takes the Night

by | April 8, 2022 @ 3:43 PM

The shows tied for highest-rated with viewership a close call

ABC dominated primetime ratings on Thursday night. “Grey’s Anatomy” and its spinoff “Station 19” tied for the top spot, both with a 0.63 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. 

“Station 19” secured slightly more total viewers with 4.5 million, compared to 4.2 million for “Grey’s.”

Katie Campione

