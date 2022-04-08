The shows tied for highest-rated with viewership a close call

ABC dominated primetime ratings on Thursday night. “Grey’s Anatomy” and its spinoff “Station 19” tied for the top spot, both with a 0.63 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

The network didn’t see as much competition this week from CBS’ Thursday night comedy slate, which usually puts up strong numbers with “Young Sheldon” and “Ghosts” airing back-to-back. This week, however, those were reairs.

NBC was back to new “Law & Order” offerings, after a night of reruns last week. All three shows performed fairly average, and “SVU” was watched by more people than both its predecessor and its successor.

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.52 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demo and in total viewers with an average of 3.8 million, according to official Nielsen numbers.

“Station 19” kicked off primetime with a 0.63 rating and 4.5 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Grey’s Anatomy” also secured a 0.63 rating, with 4.2 million viewers. “Big Sky” ended things with a 0.29 rating and 2.6 million total viewers.

NBC was second in ratings with a 0.49 and in total viewers with 3.7 million. “Law & Order” aired to a 0.46 rating and 3.9 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “SVU” received a 0.57 rating and 4.3 million total viewers. “Organized Crime” got a 0.44 rating and 3 million total viewers at 10.

Fox was third in ratings with a 0.33, while CBS was third in total viewers with 3.6 million. CBS was fourth in ratings with a 0.31, and Fox was fourth in total viewers with 1.7 million.

On Fox, “MasterChef Junior” drew a 0.4 rating and 2.1 million total viewers at 8 p.m. “Call Me Kat” had a 0.33 rating and 1.8 million total viewers at 9, while “Welcome to Flatch” earned a 0.18 rating and 848,000 total viewers at 10.

CBS had mostly reruns airing on Thursday. A repeat of “Young Sheldon” got a 0.38 rating and 4.1 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 8:30, a re-airing of “Ghosts” saw a 0.36 rating and 3.6 million total viewers. Another special episode of “Young Sheldon” re-ran to a 0.34 rating and 3.2 million total viewers at 9. At 9:30, a new episode of “How We Roll” got a 0.29 rating and 3 million total viewers. A new episode of “Bull” rounded out the night with a 0.29 rating and 3.9 million total viewers at 10.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.07 and in total viewers with 646,000. “Walker” got a 0.08 rating and 905,000 total viewers at 8 p.m., while “Legacies” had a 0.05 rating and 388,000 total viewers at 9.

Among the Spanish-language networks, Univision was first in ratings with a 0.5 and in total viewers with 1.6 million. “Soltero Con Hijas” earned a 0.4 rating and 1.4 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Mi Fortuna Es Amarte” had a 0.5 rating and 1.6 million total viewers. At 10, “Madre” received a 0.5 rating and 1.9 million total viewers.

Telemundo was second in ratings with a 0.2 and in total viewers with 898,000. “Exatlón,” which began at 7 p.m., had a 0.2 rating and 817,000 total viewers. “Hercai: Amor y Venganza” got a 0.3 rating and 1.2 million viewers at 9. At 10, “Pasión de Gavilanes” received a 0.2 rating and 672,000 total viewers.