The ABC stalwart topped the first-year show handily on a night heavy in reairs

CBS, Fox, and The CW all ran repeats of their usual Monday night offerings. NBC and ABC went head-to-head with their singing competitions from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ABC easily came out on top with “American Idol,” which was the most-watched and highest-rated show of the night.

There wasn’t a whole lot of new television across the major networks during primetime on Monday.

“American Song Contest” on NBC is still struggling to match its premiere week numbers, mustering only a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (down from a 0.34 last week and a 0.4 rating at its debut).

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.55 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demo and in total viewers with an average of 5 million, according to preliminary numbers.

“American Idol” took home a 0.64 rating and 5.6 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 10, “The Good Doctor” drew a 0.37 rating and 3.7 million total viewers.

Fox was second in ratings with a 0.31, while CBS was second in total viewers with 3.3 million. CBS was third in ratings with a 0.3, and Fox was third in viewership with 2 million.

On Fox, a rerun of “9-1-1” received a 0.34 rating and 2.3 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, a repeat of “911: Lone Star” earned a 0.29 rating and 1.7 million total viewers.

CBS also opted for reruns, beginning with “The Neighborhood,” which earned a 0.44 rating and 3.9 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 8:30, “Bob Hearts Abishola” got a 0.37 rating and 3.5 million total viewers. A repeat of “NCIS” had a 0.28 rating and 3.5 million total viewers at 9, while a rerun of “NCIS: Hawai’i” secured a 0.22 rating and 2.6 million total viewers at 10.

NBC was fourth in ratings with a 0.27 and in total viewers with 1.6 million. “American Song Contest” kicked off the night with a 0.28 rating and 1.7 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Weakest Link” drew a 0.24 rating and 1.5 million total viewers.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.07 and in total viewers with 264,000. A rerun of “All American” aired to a 0.07 rating and 306,000 total viewers at 8 p.m., while a repeat of “All American: Homecoming” got a 0.06 rating and 222,000 total viewers at 9.

Among the Spanish-language networks, Univision was first in ratings with a 0.5 and in total viewers with 1.7 million. “Soltero con hijas” earned a 0.4 rating and 1.4 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Mi fortuna es amarte” had a 0.5 rating and 1.7 million total viewers. At 10, “Madre” received a 0.5 rating and 2 million total viewers.

Telemundo was second in ratings with a 0.3 and in total viewers with 1 million. “Exatlón,” which began at 7 p.m., had a 0.3 rating and 1.1 million total viewers. “Hercai: Amor y venganza” got a 0.3 rating and 1.2 million viewers at 9. At 10, “Pasión de Gavilanes” received a 0.2 rating and 699,000 total viewers.