AMERICAN IDOL – “509 (Top 24 at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii Part #1)” – “American Idol” returns to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii, to kick off two nights of spectacular performances by the Top 24. Season 10 Idol alum Jimmie Allen serves as a mentor, offering sound advice to aspiring superstars vying for America’s vote, marking the first time overnight voting opens to audiences at home. Season 20 of “American Idol” airs SUNDAY, APRIL 10 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Karen Neal) MIKE PARKER

Ratings: ‘American Idol’ Keeps NBC’s Would-Be Rival ‘American Song Contest’ at Arm’s Length

by | April 5, 2022 @ 1:51 PM

The ABC stalwart topped the first-year show handily on a night heavy in reairs

There wasn’t a whole lot of new television across the major networks during primetime on Monday.

CBS, Fox, and The CW all ran repeats of their usual Monday night offerings. NBC and ABC went head-to-head with their singing competitions from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ABC easily came out on top with “American Idol,” which was the most-watched and highest-rated show of the night.

Katie Campione

