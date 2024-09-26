‘Grotesquerie’ Episode Release Schedule: When Are Episodes Available to Stream?

Ryan Murphy’s next project of spooky season “Grotesquerie” premieres on FX Wednesday night. A series of gruesome crimes have plagued a small community in the 10-episode drama, and it’s up to Detective Lois Tryon (Niecy Nash-Betts) to solve them.

However, Lois starts to feel that these crimes are eerily personal. Unsure where to start, the detective accepts the help of Sister Megan (Michaela Diamond), a nun and journalist with the Catholic Guardian. The two piece together clues, but as more evidence arises they find themselves more confused than before.

Travis Kelce is set to guest star in the series in a role written specifically for him. And “Monsters” standout Nicholas Alexander Chavez will play Father Charlie, head priest at the Catholic Guardian.

The series was written and created by Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken. The trio executive produced the show alongside Max Winkler, Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance, Peter Liguori, Nissa Diederich, Eric Kovtun and Scott Robertson.

Here’s all you need to know in order to watch “Grotesquerie”:

When does “Grotesquerie” premiere?

The two-episode premiere will air on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

But, episodes will be available to stream the following day on Hulu. New episodes premiere every Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and the next day on Hulu.

Where can I watch “Grotesquerie”?

“Grotesquerie” will air on FX and stream on Hulu the day after it airs.

Are the episodes released weekly or all at once?

The episodes will be batched and released two at a time. New episodes will premiere on Hulu on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET and will be available to stream the next day on Hulu. All episodes will be out and bingeable just in time for Halloween.

Episode One – Wed. Sept. 25

Episode Two – Wed. Sept. 25

Episode Three – Wed. Oct. 2

Episode Four – Wed. Oct. 2

Episode Five – Wed. Oct. 9

Episode Six – Wed. Oct. 9

Episode Seven – Wed. Oct. 16

Episode Eight – Wed. Oct. 16

Episode Nine – Wed. Oct. 23

Episode Ten – Wed. Oct. 23

What is “Grotesquerie” about?

Detective Lois Tryon (Nash-Betts) has a sneaking suspicion about the series of heinous crimes, plaguing her community. She feels that someone may be taunting her. Feeling lost without any leads, Lois enlists the help of a nun and journalist Sister Megan (Diamond) to piece together the clues. The detective is not only facing pressure in her work life. At home, Lois grapples with a strained relationship with her daughter, a husband in long-term hospital care and her own inner demons.

Who stars in “Grotesquerie”?

The FX series stars Niecy Nash-Betts as Detective Lois Tryon, Courtney B. Vance as Marshall Tryon, Lesley Manville as Nurse Redd and Micaela Diamond as Sister (and journalist) Megan. Breakout star from Murphy’s Menendez Brothers series Nicholas Alexander Chavez plays Father Charlie in the crime drama and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce forays into as a yet to be disclosed cast member.

Watch the trailer here: