Who Does Travis Kelce Play in ‘Grotesquerie’? Meet Ed Laclan

There’s no end to surprises when it comes to “Grotesquerie,” FX’s latest series from creators Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken. But one of the serial killer drama’s biggest and buzziest shocks has been a casting decision. “Grotesquerie” will mark the first major acting role for Travis Kelce.

This is far from the first time Murphy has welcomed a talent from another realm into his warped worlds. “American Horror Story: Delicate” starred Kim Kardashian in her first major starring role in a scripted series, and model Kaia Gerber’s first major acting role was in “American Horror Stories.” And Lady Gaga, now an acting Oscar nominee and star of “Joker: Folie à Deux,” got her first leading role on ‘American Horror Story: Hotel.”

Here’s everything we know about Kelce’s big role in this bloody show.

What episode of “Grotesquerie” is Travis Kelce in?

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end first appears in the third episode of the FX thriller.

Who does Travis Kelce play in “Grotesquerie”?

That would be Ed Laclan. Kelce plays an orderly who’s working at the same facility taking care of Det. Lois Tryon’s (Niecy Nash-Betts) comatose husband, Marshall (Courtney B. Vance).

Lois and Ed first meet each other after an especially difficult day for Lois. In the third episode of “Grotesquerie,” the possessive Nurse Redd (Lesley Manville) tries to convince Lois she should give up her power of attorney over Marshall. Lois is instantly outraged by the offer, even though she privately knows she no longer loves her husband as much as she used to. Dejected and mad, Lois sits on a bench near the gardens to drink and have a smoke. When she can’t find her lighter, it’s Ed who comes to her rescue.

The two have a flirty exchange, during which Ed asks Lois repeatedly not to drive home drunk. Though she ignores him, that decision leads her right back to Ed. Because she dismissed his good advice, Lois gets into a car accident that lands her back in Ed’s hospital. The third episode of the series ends with Ed agreeing to help Lois flee.

When “Grotesquerie” co-creator and executive producer Ryan Murphy initially met with Kelce, it was to meet him and give what Murphy dubbed some “fatherly advice” about navigating Hollywood. But between Kelce’s excitement about moving into acting and the gap in his busy schedule, that transformed into a role in the FX thriller.

“We were starting to get in pre-production for ‘Grotesquerie,’” Murphy said during a press conference for the show TheWrap attended. “I said, ‘Well, I have this one part, and if you’re interested, I will specifically write it and tailor it for you.’ He said, ‘I would love that,’ so we were off to the races.”

Has Travis Kelce ever acted before?

He sure has. In 2020, the football star appeared in one episode of the Showtime comedy series “Moonbase 8” alongside Tim Heidecker and Fred Armisen. However, “Grotesquerie” marks the player’s first major starring role, and it’s the first of several to come.

Kelce will star in director Kyle Newacheck and Adam Sandler’s “Happy Gilmore 2” and is in talks to star in Timothy Dowling’s “Loose Cannons.” He will also host Prime Video’s upcoming game show “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?” which will premiere on Oct. 16.

“Grotesquerie” airs Wednesdays on FX and streams the next day on Hulu.