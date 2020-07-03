Gugu Mbatha-Raw on ‘The Morning Show’ Sexual Assault Story: ‘Women Don’t Want to See Themselves as Victims’

TheWrap Emmy magazine: “There is a lot of shame in questioning how much you brought the situation on yourself,” says the actress of her character’s state of mind in the series

| July 3, 2020 @ 12:30 PM
Gugu Mbatha-Raw in The Morning Show

AppleTV+

This story about Gugu Mbatha-Raw and “The Morning Show” first appeared in the Drama/Comedy/Actors issue of TheWrap’s Emmy magazine.

When actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw received the scripts to first two episodes of Kerry Ehrin’s AppleTV+ series “The Morning Show,” she responded right away to the material. “It was so smart and witty and it felt very culturally relevant,” she said. “I loved the subject matter — the media world in a post-#MeToo era and the sort of gray area of what abuse of power looks like in the workplace.”

But a subsequent phone conversation with Ehrin and director Mimi Leder clued her into just how dramatic a storyline awaited Mbatha-Raw’s character, talent booker Hannah Shoenfeld. As the series opens, Mitch Kessler, the longtime morning anchor played by Steve Carell, has been fired for sexual misconduct — but the eighth of the season’s 10 episodes flashes back to the business trip where Kessler sexually assaults Shoenfeld in his hotel room, and the final episode includes a wrenching interview in which Hannah finally talks about the assault to a reporter played by Reese Witherspoon.

Those two scenes are among the season’s most powerful and its most difficult to watch. For the assault scene, Mbatha-Raw worked with an intimacy coordinator for the first time, and tried to put the focus on her character’s internal struggle.

Also Read: 'Morning Show' Finale: Mitch Says Bradley's Big Interview Is Ready to Go and They've 'Got These F-ers Dead to Rights' (Video)

“It was as much about Hannah’s thought process, what’s going in her mind, as it was on the physical,” she said. “Looking at a moment like that, there’s the fight-or-flight instinct, but there’s also a freeze response. She’s processing what will be the cost for her, the implications in that moment if she goes through with a situation like that. It’s very complex.”

The interview is even more dramatic, as Hannah — who allowed herself to be bought off with a promotion when she first tried to report Mitch’s assault — discusses what happened for the first time, breaking down even as she insists that she’s in control.

“We shot it in 10-, 15-minute continuous takes,” she said. “It was great to do the whole thing because of the nature of the piece — getting to the right place emotionally and then really going for it. It almost felt like theater to have such a big scene in that way, you know?

Also Read: 'The Morning Show' Director Blames 'Apple Haters' for Tepid Reviews

“And I really appreciated that she’s not just hyper-vulnerable. She survived by being resilient and having a tough exterior and using this career-woman facade as a sort of defense mechanism. But that’s a very thin shield for what’s really going on.

“I think most women don’t want to see themselves as victims, and there is a lot of shame in questioning how much you brought the situation on yourself. I think she didn’t really want to recognize that it was a complete abuse of power. That’s how we are in life, so I appreciated that.”

Read more of the Drama/Comedy/Actors issue here.

Emmy Magazine 2020 Drama Comedy Actors

