Guillermo del Toro Declares ‘F–k AI’ During Gotham Awards Acceptance Speech | Video

Guillermo del Toro put artificial intelligence on blast during his acceptance speech at the 2025 Gotham Awards, telling the crowd directly, “f–k AI.”

The “Frankenstein” director made his remarks while taking the stage alongside Jacob Elordi and Oscar Isaac while accepting the Vanguard Tribute, which they were named the recipients of back in October.

While onstage at the Cipriani Wall Street in New York City Monday evening, del Toro took a moment to thank his dedicated cast and crew. “I’d like to tell the rest of our extraordinary cast and our crew that the artistry of all of them shines on every single frame of this film that was willfully made by humans, for humans,” he said. “The designers, builders, make-up, wardrobe team, cinematographers, composers, editors, this tribute belongs to all of them. I would like to extend our gratitude and say: Fuck AI.”

The room responded favorably to del Toro’s declaration, as it garnered laughter and applause from those in attendance. Elordi and Isaac also showed del Toro support by smiling and clapping as they exited the stage.

“F*ck AI” says Guillermo del Toro at the #GothamAwards, accepting the Vanguard Award alongside Jacob Elordi and Oscar Isaac pic.twitter.com/zRw1XnUgTU — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) December 2, 2025

As we previously reported, the Gotham Film Awards shared that del Toro’s “Frankenstein” film, which stars Isaac and Elordi as the titular scientist and his famed monster, would receive the Vanguard Tribute at this year’s awards show.

“Mary Shelley’s ‘Frankenstein’ has captivated audiences for more than 200 years, and Guillermo del Toro’s epic adaptation reminds us why this story continues to endure,” Jeffrey Sharp, Executive Director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute, said at the time. “Guillermo, Oscar and Jacob have created something truly breathtaking — a film that honors the literary legacy while boldly exploring profound questions about what it means to be human. Their collaboration embodies the melding of creativity, talent and vision that The Gotham aspires to celebrate.”

The Gotham Awards also noted that the honor is bestowed upon “pioneering films that push the boundaries of cinema through fearless artistic choices.”

“Frankenstein,” which also stars Mia Goth and Christoph Waltz, is available to stream on Netflix.