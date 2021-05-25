‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ Trailer Is as Adorable and Violent as the Title (Video)

When you give your movie a name like “Gunpowder Milkshake,” you are making a very specific promise to potential audiences: This thing is going to be violent as hell and somehow hilariously adorable too. I have no idea if the actual movie will deliver but I’m pleased to report that the official trailer definitely does.

Per the official logline, in the film “a secret sisterhood of female assassins, over the course of a single night, fight to stop a cycle of violence while coming to the aid of a mother-daughter assassin duo.” Karen Gillan stars as Sam, the daughter part of that duo and the newest member of that sisterhood, with Lena Headey playing her mom.

And based on this delightful trailer, we’re guessing the plot kicks off when Sam decides not to kill her latest target, a young girl. Jokes and a ton of brutal violence ensues. Sold.

“Gunpowder Milkshake” has a cast full of legends, including Angela Basset, Michelle Yeoh, Carla Gugino and Paul Giamatti, co-starring alongside Chloe Coleman, who’ll next be seen in the upcoming “Avatar” sequels. It’s written by Navot Papushado and Ehud Lavski and directed by Papushado.

Look, this looks like a total blast, but I can already hear people making John Wick comparisons when what they should be reminded of here is the 1998 action comedy “The Big Hit,” a criminally underrated classic directed by Kirk Wong and starring Mark Wahlberg, China Chow, Bokeem Woodman and Lou Diamond Phillips.

Anyway, “Gunpowder Milkshake’ will launch on Netflix June 14.