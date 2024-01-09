‘Gutfeld!’ Mocks Trump Plan for ‘Greatest Dome Ever’ Over U.S.: ‘Has to Up the Ante on the Wall’ | Video

“Is it time to protect our home with a giant dome?” rhymed Greg Gutfeld to open his Fox News late-night show – which was pretty tame, considering the abject mockery that followed of Donald Trump’s suggestion that the United States build its own missile defense system.

Over the weekend, Trump floated the idea of an American version of Israel’s Iron Dome, saying: “I didn’t like it when Ronald Reagan suggested it because we didn’t have the technology – we have the technology now … we’re going to give billions of dollars to other countries so they can build a dome but we don’t have a dome ourself? We’re going to have the greatest dome ever.”

Gutfeld acknowledged that Trump was at least correct about improved tech since President Reagan first proposed the Strategic Defense Initiative – nicknamed the “Star Wars program” – in 1983, when such a thing seemed like pure science fiction.

“He’s right,” Gutfeld said. “The only Star Wars that are getting worse are the movies.”

From there, no amount of interceptor missiles could possibly contain all of the incoming rockets: “I can see it now, from the creator of MyPillow and MySlippers: MyDome, made in America!” Gutfeld said.

Comedian Tyler Fischer gave his assessment in a pitch-perfect Trump voice (and logic): “Well, frankly, Mexico will pay for it,” he said. “Because it will be the shape of an avocado. We say avocado. No, think of it, think of it. Think of it, it will also be the shape of Adam Schiff’s giant head. Have you seen his big head? It’s like an iron dome because there’s nothing in it.”

“He has to up the ante on the wall right?” Fischer said, shifting into his own voice, then back to Trump’s: “First it’s the wall, now it’s the dome. The wall will go up, and the dome will cover it and then the dome will have a wall so the aliens can’t get in frankly.”

The Fox News hosts and comedian guests were having their fun, but generally agreed that an American missile defense system might not be such a bad idea.

“Listen I would sleep way better at night knowing we had a missile protection system,” said guest panelist and podcaster Emily Austin. “Because I don’t know why people think it’s farfetched that soon missiles are going to start launching at us, given the trajectory the world is going in.”

Meanwhile, writer and comic Michael Loftus wants a dome and two walls.

“Put me down for two walls, I want the wall with Mexico, and I want a wall between us and California,” he said to raucous cheers. “And then I want a dome. … you can do the Trump dome, where it just starts at Arizona and then activates (making a sweeping hand gesture) like the comb-over dome. It’s the dome-over!”

Watch the entire exchange in the above clip.