 ‘Gutfeld!’ Says Jack Smith ‘Thought Crimes’ Indictments Just ‘Endorsed’ Trump, ‘May Have Elected Him’ (Video)

Greg Gutfeld says election-related indictments against Donald Trump are no more than “thought crimes” that are only going to get the former, and now first criminal defendant, presidential candidate elected.

“Joe Biden, Merrick Garland, the DOJ and prosecutor Jack Smith just did something no one saw coming – they endorsed Donald Trujmp for president,” Gutfeld said hot off the top of his Wednesday night monologue on Fox News. “Hell, they might have even elected him outright.”

Apparently, Gutfeld has been reading up on Trump’s poll numbers among Republican primary voters.

“How else could you explain an indictment so lame and overtly political that it’s guarantied to galvanize every Trump voter like funnel cake at a stock car race?” Gutfeld said, in one of his lamer and less relevant analogies (he’s capable of better).

“There’s less meat on this indictment than a turkey carcass in Joy Behar’s trash can,” he continued. “Stelter has a better chance of winning a wet T-shirt contest.”

Ugh, never mind. So Gutfeld didn’t have his fastball on Wednesday.

Anyway, he went on to say that because Trump genuinely believed the election had been stolen, he was entitled to a First Amendment right to say so, no matter the consequences. And that, by his calculation, would make Trump’s indictments no more than a string of alleged “thought crimes.”

“Don’t bother reading [the latest indictment], I can sum it up for you: Donald Trump disagreed with the election outcome,” he said. “Oh, you thought there would be more?”

“See, we don’t do thought crimes in this country,” he continued. “This isn’t Canada! … the First Amendment means you can think and even say things that others find objectionable. … This also holds true for Donald Trump and if it doesn’t, then you’re next.”

Watch the entire monologue in the video above.