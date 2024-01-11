Guy Ritchie to Direct John Krasinski and Natalie Portman in ‘Fountain of Youth’ for Apple and Skydance

Apple Original Films has set “Fountain of Youth,” a new feature film based on an original idea that will star John Krasinski and Academy Award-winner Natalie Portman, and will be directed by Guy Ritchie. Skydance Media will serve as the studio, and the film will be produced for Apple by Skydance, Vinson Films and Project X Entertainment, the companies announced on Thursday.

Written by James Vanderbilt (“Zodiac,” “Scream V” and “Scream VI”), “Fountain of Youth” centers on two estranged siblings who partner on a global heist to find the mythological Fountain of Youth. They must use their knowledge of history to follow clues on an epic adventure that will change their lives…and possibly lead to immortality.

Hailing from a first-look partnership between Apple and Skydance Media, “Fountain of Youth” will be produced by Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger. Tripp Vinson is also producing via his Vinson Films banner alongside Vanderbilt, William Sherak, Paul Neinstein via their Project X Entertainment banner, Guy Ritchie and Ivan Atkinson and Jake Myers are also producing with Radio Silence (Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett and Chad Villella) serving as executive producers.

“Fountain of Youth” joins upcoming Apple Original Films produced by Skydance Media including “The Gorge” starring Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy; and, recently announced action-adventure film “Mayday” with Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh set to star in the lead roles. Apple Original Films and Skydance also recently released the romantic action adventure film “Ghosted,” starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, and directed by Dexter Fletcher; and, “The Family Plan,” a new action-comedy feature starring Mark Wahlberg and directed by Simon Cellan Jones which premiered as the most-watched movie on Apple TV+.

Krasinski has become a bankable leading man on the big and small screen, beloved for comedy turns like Jim Halpert on “The Office” while also establishing himself as an adept director of films like the hit “A Quiet Place” franchise.

Portman most recently starred in “May December,” where she embodied a Hollywood actress researching a new mysterious character.

Ritchie’s next film is “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare,” which will open theatrically on April 19 from Lionsgate.

