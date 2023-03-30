The civil trial for Gwyneth Paltrow over a 2016 ski crash went to the jury on Thursday after closing arguments from lawyers for the actress and the plaintiff, Terry Sanderson.

Paltrow’s attorney said that for the last two weeks, the actress had been “pounded like a punching bag,” by Sanderson, who compared her both to King Kong and to convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein during the trial. The judge shut down Sanderson’s bizarre Epstein tangent on Wednesday.



Sanderson sued Paltrow for $300,000, claiming she recklessly crashed into him during a run at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah in 2016. She countersued for $1, saying Sanderson was the one who crashed into her.

The plaintiff’s lawyer attempted to downplay a supposed GoPro video of the incident, which Paltrow’s attorney argued Sanderson would have produced if it actually existed and proved his case. “You can conclude that it was against him and that it helped us,” he told the jury.

Sanderson, meanwhile told the jury, “Terry Sanderson did not cause this crash. You can’t cause a crash when you’re hit from behind.”