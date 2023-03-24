We've Got Hollywood Covered
Gwyneth Paltrow Takes the Stand in Utah Ski Crash Trial

The ”Iron Man“ star was sworn in to testify on her own behalf in the he-said, she-said negligence case

| March 24, 2023 @ 2:14 PM
Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow sits in court during an objection by her attorney during her trial, Friday, March 24, 2023, in Park City, Utah. Paltrow is accused in a lawsuit of crashing into a skier during a 2016 family ski vacation, leaving him with brain damage and four broken ribs. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool)

Gwyneth Paltrow took the stand Friday in a Utah courtroom, where she is fighting allegations that she rammed into a retired optometrist who says he suffered multiple injuries including broken ribs and diminished brain function.

Paltrow was sworn in and began taking questions after a lawyer for the plaintiff noted that while most witnesses went through their background first, “It’s safe to assume everyone in this courtroom knows who you are” – and they got right to it.

Paltrow has been in court every day since Tuesday, when the civil trial got underway with testimony from various forensic experts, medical doctors and members of the plaintiff’s family.

This story is developing …

