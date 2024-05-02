After a much too long hiatus, “Hacks” is finally back for a third season. Deborah (Jean Smart) and Ava (Hannah Einbinder) are once again weathering the oft-tumultuous seas of their friendship following Deborah’s decision to fire Ava as her comedy writing partner following the success of her latest special. Deborah’s concerns at the end of Season 2 were that Ava’s focus on helping her would stifle her own growing career – though Ava felt the two were just hitting their stride together.

“Hacks” Season 3 will consist of nine episodes with two dropping weekly beginning May 2. Here’s the official synopsis for the new season:

“A year after parting, Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) is riding high off the success of her standup special while Ava (Hannah Einbinder) pursues new opportunities back in Los Angeles.”

Check out the full cast below.

Jean Smart as Deborah Vance

Jean Smart returns to her Emmy-winning role as Deborah Vance who’s now riding a career high following the success of her new comedy special released at the end of Season 2.

Smart has most notably been seen on TV in other HBO projects “Watchmen” and “Mare of Easttown” and in films like “Babylon,” “The Accountant,” and “Garden State.” She also lent her vocal talents to “Big Mouth” as Depression Kitty, and for years to “Kim Possible” as Dr. Ann Possible.

Hannah Einbinder as Ava

Hannah Einbinder is back as Ava in Season 3 trying to navigate her own career in LA after being let go as Deborah’s writing partner at the end of Season 2.

Einbinder recently appeared in “Julia,” “History of the World: Part II,” and “North Hollywood.”

Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Marcus

Carl Clemons-Hopkins’s Marcus returns in Season 3 continuing in his new role as the COO of Deborah’s company.

Clemons-Hopkins recently appeared in the 2021 horror reboot of “Candyman,” Apple TV+’s Beanie Baby movie “The Beanie Bubble,” and offered his vocal talents to “Star Trek: Lower Decks.”

Paul W. Downs as Jimmy LuSaque

Paul W. Downs got an upgrade from recurring character to series regular as Deborah’s agent Jimmy who decided to strike out on his own at the end of Season 2.

Downs not only stars in “Hacks” but he’s also the co-creator and showrunner for the series. Aside from those duties, he’s best known for his role as Trey Pucker in “Broad City.”

Megan Stalter as Kayla

Megan Stalter’s Kayla – Jimmy’s once-assistant, now business partner – also got the bump from recurring guest to series regular for Season 3.

Stalter has recently been seen in Peacock’s “Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain,” “Problemista” and “Sometimes I Think About Dying.”

Mark Indelicato as Damien

Mark Indelicato is still around in Season 3 as Deborah’s personal assistant Damien.

Indelicato is most known for his 2006-2010 run as Justin Suarez in “Ugly Betty.”

Kaitlin Olson as DJ

Kaitlin Olson plays Deborah’s daughter DJ who was still going through IVF treatment at the end of Season 2.

Olson is most recognizable for her role as Dee in FX’s long-running “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” – a role she’s had since the show debuted in 2005. Aside from that, she’s more recently branched out into things like “The Mick,” voicing Destiny in “Finding Dory,” and “Champions” opposite Woody Harrelson.

Christopher McDonald as Marty Ghilain

Christopher McDonald returns as Palmetto Casino CEO Marty Ghilain in “Hacks” Season 3.

Most notably, McDonald played the villainous Shooter McGavin in 1996’s “Happy Gilmore” opposite Adam Sandler. He’s also had roles in “Thelma and Louise,” “Harry’s Law,” “Ballers,” and he joined the MCU in “Secret Invasion.”

Rose Abdoo as Josefina

Rose Abdoo plays Deborah’s estate manager Josefina in Season 3.

Abdoo played Gypsy in “Gilmore Girls” from 2002-2006, but has also appeared in “My Best Friend’s Wedding,” “Bad Teacher,” and had a recurring role in “That’s So Raven.”

Lorenza Izzo as Ruby Rojas

Lorenza Izzo plays up-and-coming actress and Ava’s on-again-off-again girlfriend (currently on again at the beginning of Season 3) Ruby Rojas.

Izzo has appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood…,” “Knock Knock” opposite Keanu Reeves, and had a recurring role in Showtime’s “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.”