‘Hacks’ Season 3 Episode Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Stream?

The wait is over, “Hacks” is back. After a long hiatus, the Max comedy returns for the long-awaited third season. The series follows comedy writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder) as she gets saddled working with once-great comedy icon Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) ,who’s stuck running in place as a Vegas performer. Season 3 picks up with Deborah back on top in the comedy world after a successful special and Ava picking up the pieces after Deborah fired her to focus on her own work.

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to watch “Hacks” Season 3.

When does “Hacks” Season 3 come out?

The comedy series premieres on Thursday, May 2 on Max.

Is “Hacks” streaming or on HBO?

“Hacks” streams exclusively on Max and is a Max original. It does not air on HBO.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

“Hacks” season 3 is dropping two episodes per week beginning on May 2 and will consist of nine episodes, with the finale airing solo on May 30. Here’s the full rundown:

Episode 1: Just For Laughs – May 2

Episode 2: Better Late – May 2

Episode 3: May 9

Episode 4: May 9

Episode 5: May 16

Episode 6: May 16

Episode 7: May 23

Episode 8: May 23

Episode 9: May 30 (season finale)

What is “Hacks” Season 3 about?

According to the official synopsis, the third season picks up after a one-year time jump from Season 2.

“A year after parting, Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) is riding high off the success of her standup special while Ava (Hannah Einbinder) pursues new opportunities back in Los Angeles. “

Who’s in the “Hacks” Season 3 cast?

The usual suspects are back for the third season. Smart – who won an Emmy for the performance in 2022 – is back as Deborah Vance alongside Einbinder as Ava. They’re again joined by Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Mark Indelicato, Rose Abdoo, and Lorenza Izzo.

New to the season is a glitzy roster of guest stars that include J. Smith-Cameron, Helen Hunt, Christina Hendricks, Christopher Lloyd, Dan Bucatinsky, George Wallace, Tony Goldwyn, and Aristotle Athari.

Watch the trailer