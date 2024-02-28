Tony Goldwyn, Helen Hunt and Christopher Lloyd are among the guest stars set to appear in “Hacks” Season 3.

Also joining as guest stars are Christina Hendricks (“The Buccaneers,” “Good Girls,” “Mad Men,” “Drive”), Dan Bucatinsky (“Air,” “Scandal,” “The Comeback”) and George Wallace (“Clean Slate”), all of whom will appear in the third installment of the Max comedy, which is currently slated for a spring 2024 release.

The third season picks up after famed comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and aspiring TV writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder) parted ways after collaborating on and launching Deborah’s new standup special.

The Season 3 logline is as follows: “A year after parting, Deborah Vance is riding high off the success of her standup special while Ava pursues new opportunities back in Los Angeles.”

Smart and Einbinder reprise their roles alongside returning cast members Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Mark Indelicato, Rose Abdoo and Lorenza Izzo.

“Hacks” will return nearly two years after its Season 2 finale debuted in June 2022, with production for the third installment facing delays due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes this past summer. Several departments also paused work back in February 2023 as Smart recovered from a heart procedure.

Over its two-season run, “Hacks” has received 32 Emmys nominations and secured six wins, including a 2021 and 2022 Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a comedy series for Smart.

Hailing from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, “Hacks” was created by Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky, who also serve as showrunners. Downs and Aniello executive produce under their Paulilu banner, while Statsky EPs through First Thought Productions. Additional EPs include Michael Schur for Fremulon, David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment and Morgan Sackett.

The first two seasons of “Hacks” are streaming now on Max.