‘Hacks’ Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

Nearly two years after the premiere of Season 2, “Hacks” is coming back to Max with a new batch of episodes.

Filming on the season was paused in February 2023 due to series lead Jean Smart undergoing a heart procedure. The comedy was then paused again because of industry delays caused by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Wondering what you can expect from this new installment? Here’s everything you need to know about “Hacks” Season 3.

When will “Hacks” Season 3 premiere?

The third season of the Max comedy is set to premiere on May 2. The series will air two episodes a week through May 23 with the finale of the nine-episode season set for May 30.

Here’s the full schedule for this upcoming season:

Episode 1: Thursday, May 2

Episode 2: Thursday, May 2

Episode 3: Thursday, May 9

Episode 4: Thursday, May 9

Episode 5: Thursday, May 16

Episode 6: Thursday, May 16

Episode 7: Thursday, May 23

Episode 8: Thursday, May 23

Episode 9: Thursday, May 30

How to watch “Hacks” Season 3

Since “Hacks” is a Max original, the only way to watch it is through the streamer. As such, the comedy won’t be airing new episodes on HBO, only on Max. The streaming service currently offers three streaming plans: a plan with ads for $9.99 a month, an ad-free option for $15.99 a month and an ultimate ad-free plan for $19.99 a month. The final option gives subscribers the ability to watch on four devices at once.

“Hacks” Season 3 cast

Jean Smart (“Fargo,” “Legion”) and Hannah Einbinder will return to butt heads and crack each other up as Deborah Vance and Ava Daniels in the third season of “Hacks.” They will be rejoined by Carl Clemons-Hopkins (“Chicago Med”) as Deborah’s CEO, Marcus; Paul W. Downs (“Broad City”) as Deborah and Ava’s agent, Jimmy; and Megan Stalter (“Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain”) as Jimmy’s assistant-turned-partner, Kayla. Both Downs and Stalter were previously recurring characters and have been bumped up to series regulars for Season 3.

Additionally, they will be joined by Kaitlin Olson (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) as Deborah’s daughter, DJ; Christopher McDonald (“Happy Gilmore”) as the CEO of Palmetto Casino, Marty; Mark Indelicato (“Ugly Betty”) as Deborah’s assistant, Damien; Rose Abdoo (“Gilmore Girls”) as Deborah’s estate manager, Josefina; and Lorenza Izzo (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) as Ava’s ex-girlfriend, Ruby.

Guest stars for this season include Helen Hunt, Christina Hendricks, Christopher Lloyd, Dan Bucatinsky, George Wallace, Tony Goldwyn, Aristotle Athari and J. Smith-Cameron.

Ava (Hannah Einbinder) and Deborah (Jean Smart) in “Hacks” (Photo Credit: Max)

How did last season end? What’s Season 3 about?

At the end of “The One, the Only,” it seemed like things were looking up for Deborah and Ava. After figuring out the bugs in her new and far more personal stand-up set, Deborah decided to release a special, which resulted in a lot of people making a lot of difficult decisions.

Jimmy, angry that his agency wouldn’t back Deborah, decided to quit and start his own agency. Naturally, Kayla followed in his wake and against his wishes. Marcus had to swallow his reservations that Deborah’s new material might alienate her existing fanbase and the money they loved to spend. Even Deborah had to eat humble pie, asking Marty if she could film her special in the Palmetto.

Then there was the matter of distribution. Despite Deborah’s star power and Jimmy’s sales tactics, no network or streamer was interested in releasing Deborah’s special. That’s when the team took matters into their own hands, releasing the special through QVC.

It was a plan that worked better than anyone could have ever predicted. By the end of Season 2, Deborah is more famous and acclaimed than ever before all thanks to the new direction Ava pushed her to take. That’s why what came next was so unexpected.

In the final moments of Season 2, Episode 8, Deborah fired Ava, telling her that it’s now time for her to climb her own mountain. The second season of “Hacks” ended with Deborah dropping her lawsuit against Ava, effectively severing all ties with her former friend, and Ava being offered a new job.

According to the logline for Season 3, this new installment will pick up a year after Deborah and Ava’s separation. While Deborah is “riding high off the success of her stand-up special,” Ava continues to pursue new opportunities in Los Angeles.

Is there a trailer for “Hacks” Season 3?

There certainly is, and it involves Deborah and Ava awkwardly meeting on an elevator and hitting the golf course. Prepare for steamy hookups, pickleball matchups and bickering about when to use the term “they.” Watch the trailer above.

“Hacks” Season 3 premieres Thursday, May 2, on Max.