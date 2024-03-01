Well it’s about time. On Friday Max announced that the third season of “Hacks,” the Emmy-winning comedy starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, will return on May 2, 2024. Sure, that’s just over 2 years since we last saw Deborah Vance and Ava Daniels, but to tide fans over, the streamer has released the first teaser, and you can watch that at the top of the page right now.

As the minute-long clip makes clear, Deborah is clearly still riding high following her successful comeback at the end of Season 2. But Ava seems to still be struggling since Deborah fired her, as we see when she follows her former boss’ grand entrance to a luxury hotel with a sheepish and hurried attempt to follow her in.

Is it just us or is Ava trying to look like she accidentally bumped into Deborah? Maybe she wants her old job back? Looks like it, because after clips of Deborah living the high life (and doing the Macarena?) and a lot of characters smooching, we find Ava back in a position to offer some kind of advice — in this case, attempting to tell Deborah, “some of your more problematic material, it’s gaining traction.”

“Which minority group is upset?” Deborah moans, to which Ava replies, “I don’t think minority is the proper term anymore.” “What are they called?” Deborah Barks. “Don’t say they,” Ava replies. An exasperated Deborah then yells, “I thought everybody was they now!” as Ava explains, “It’s a different thing!”

The nine-episode season will kick off with two episodes, which will be followed by two new episodes each week until the season finale premieres on May 30. Season 3’s logline is, “A year after parting, Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) is riding high off the success of her standup special while Ava (Hannah Einbinder) pursues new opportunities back in Los Angeles.”

The returning cast includes Emmy-award winner Smart and Emmy, SAG, and Critics Choice Award nominee Einbinder, as well as Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Mark Indelicato, Rose Abdoo, and Lorenza Izzo.

Season 3 will also feature previously announced guest stars Helen Hunt, Christina Hendricks, Christopher Lloyd, Dan Bucatinsky, George Wallace, and Tony Goldwyn.

In February 2023, Smart shared on Instagram that production for season 3 had been paused for some departments after she underwent a heart procedure. She wrote, “February is American Heart Month — a time when the nation spotlights heart health, so it feels important to share with all of you that I am recovering from a recent, successful heart procedure.”

“I am fortunate to have excellent professional care and support from family and friends while I continue to recuperate. Please listen to your body and talk to your doctor- I’m very glad I did!” Smart concluded.