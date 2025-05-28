‘Hacks’ Renewed for Season 5 Ahead of Season 4 Finale

Max is doubling down on Deborah Vance. The streamer renewed its Emmy-winning comedy “Hacks” for a fifth season on Tuesday ahead of its Season 4 finale.

The comedy’s creators Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky learned of the renewal news last week.

“We’re thrilled to be able to make a fifth season of a comedy,” Downs told TheWrap in an interview that also included Aniello and Statsky. “It is a very rare thing now, which we wish weren’t the case. But we don’t take for granted how fortunate we are to get to do it. We were really excited because we’ve always known where we want the story to conclude, and so to be able to continue to build towards that is so satisfying.”

It’s no surprise that Max renewed “Hacks.” So far, the comedy has been nominated for 48 Primetime Emmys. The series has even won the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series once, as well as Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actress three times for Jean Smart’s performance, Outstanding Writing twice and Outstanding Directing once. “Hacks” also took home the Golden Globe for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy for its first and third seasons. The series is expected to be part of the 2024 Emmys conversation as the biggest night in television approaches in September.

The series has also been a ratings hit for the streamer. Since its Season 4 debut, “Hacks” has been a top five series on Max in the U.S. as well as a top 10 series globally. From a viewership perspective, Season 4 is on track to be the series’ best season yet. The installment has seen both domestic and global growth every week so far.

“Yes! More! We congratulate ‘Hacks” singularly talented cast and crew and our great partners at Universal Television,” Sarah Aubrey, head of Max Original Programming, said in a statement to press.

“Like Deborah Vance herself, ‘Hacks’ only gets bolder, sharper and more iconic with time. We’re beyond thrilled to keep the laughter rolling with Jen, Paul, Lucia, our extraordinary cast and crew and our partners at Max,” Erin Underhill, president of Universal Television, said.

“Hacks” Season 4 stars Smart as Deborah Vance and Hannah Einbinder as her writing partner Ava Daniels. Additionally, the comedy stars Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Mark Indelicato and Rose Abdoo. Julianne Nicholson, Michaela Watkins, Bresha Webb, Robby Hoffman, Eric Balfour, Danny Jolles, Gavin Matts, Grover Whitmore, III, Holmes, Jasmine Ashanti, Katy Sullivan, Matt Oberg, Sandy Honig and Jake Shane also joined Season 4’s cast as new characters. They joined previously seen recurring and guest stars Dan Bucatinsky, Helen Hunt, Tony Goldwyn, Kaitlin Olson, Jane Adams, Lauren Weedman, Christopher McDonald, Poppy Liu, Lorenza Izzo, Johnny Sibilly, Paul Felder, Polly Draper, Luenell and Aristotle Athari.

The critical darling is created and showrun by Downs, Aniello and Statsky. Downs and Aniello executive produce via their Paulilu banner, and Statsky EPs via First Thought Productions. Other executive producers include Michael Schur via Fremulon, David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment as well as Morgan Sackett and Joe Mande. “Hacks” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.