The ‘Hall & Oates’ Feud’s Gone: Daryl Hall Files for Voluntary Dismissal of Legal Claim

The “Say It Isn’t So” era of Hall & Oates is gone after Daryl Hall filed to voluntarily dismiss his legal claim against partner John Oates, who can probably go for that.

Hall filed Tuesday to formally drop the matter against Oates and his trust, according to documents reviewed by TheWrap. The Davidson County Chancery Court filing was without prejudice, meaning Hall could re-file in the future if he chose to do so.

The dispute began in November 2023, when Hall sought a restraining order to block Oates from selling his share of Whole Oats Enterprises to Primary Wave Music, which has held a significant interest in the duo’s song catalog for 15 years.

Hall said that Oates blindsided him by secretly moving to sell the joint venture, alleged the sale violated a confidential 2021 business agreement and would cause “imminent irreparable harm.” A judge at the time granted a temporary restraining order so the “Out of Touch” duo could sort it out.

The feud included Hall insinuating that Oates wasn’t exactly an equal partner in their creative output through the years. Oates disputed Hall’s “inflammatory, outlandish and inaccurate statements,” and maintained he had been working for some time to enhance their business partnership.

The lawsuit described the proposed transaction as “unauthorized and void” and a breach of contract. Details remained sealed – and still are for private eyes only – with Hall’s attorney noting it concerned interpretation of the agreement’s terms and was “not a matter of legitimate public interest.”

Hall & Oates, who first released an album in 1972, are best known for hits including “You Make My Dreams,” “Maneater” and “Rich Girl,” and have been nominated for five Grammy Awards.