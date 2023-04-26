Listen to Halle Bailey Sing ‘Part of Your World’ From ‘The Little Mermaid’ (Video)

You can now stream all of of Halle Bailey’s breathless new take on “The Little Mermaid” song “Part of Your World,” which Disney released Wednesday online.

Bailey stars as title character Ariel in the live-action remake, which hits theaters May 26. The soundtrack releases May 19.

The song, which is about Ariel’s desire to be part of the human world after seeing and falling in love with Prince Eric, was sung by Jodi Benson in the 1989 animated film. The dashing prince is played by Jonah Hauer-King in the live-action film. “Chicago” Oscar winner Rob Marshall directs.

“Part of Your World” was written by lyricist Howard Ashman and composer Alan Menken.

Disney also released a YouTube visualizer video, which does not contain any footage, but which you can watch above. The first look at Melissa McCarthy as the wicked Ursula was also released on Wednesday.

Here’s where to stream and download Bailey’s version of “Part of Your World.”

