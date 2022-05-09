Halle Berry to Star in Supernatural Thriller ‘Mother Land’ From Director Alexandre Aja

Halle Berry is set to star in a thriller with supernatural elements called “Mother Land” set at Lionsgate from the director of “Crawl” and “The Hills Have Eyes” Alexandre Aja.

Berry in the film will play a mother of two young twin sons who together have for years been tormented by an evil spirit and must now fight for their own survival after one of the boys questions whether the evil spirit is even real.

Kevin Coughlin and Ryan Grassby wrote the script for the film, which is expected to begin production in 2023.

Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen and Dan Levine are producing “Mother Land” for their 21 Laps banner, while Aja will also produce. Halle Berry and Holly Jeter are executive producing.

Lionsgate is introducing the film to international buyers at the upcoming film market at the Cannes Film Festival where they’ll also be shopping rights to the sequel to “Dirty Dancing” and the studio’s upcoming “Hunger Games” prequel film.

Berry is currently in post-production on a Netflix film called “The Mothership,” and she most recently made her directorial debut on Netflix’s “Bruised,” an MMA movie in which she also starred. Berry worked with Lionsgate on “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” and also starred in the disaster movie “Moonfall,” which was released by Lionsgate.

Berry is represented by WME. Aja is represented by WME, Industry Entertainment, and Hansen, Jacobson et al.

