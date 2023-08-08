Hallmark Media CEO Wonya Lucas will step down from the role at the end of 2023. The executive helped pioneer a more inclusive programming lineup for the cable network during her three-year tenure. She will continue to serve on the Hallmark Media board of directors.

Lucas joined Hallmark in 2020, replacing Bill Abbott as president and CEO after controversy surrounding his handling of airing an ad featuring a same-sex couple kissing. Increasing the Hallmark Channel’s diverse programming was a priority for Lucas along with diversifying the content that was offered, inking partnerships with Peacock, YouTube and ad-supported platforms.

“I am honored to have led this company and am tremendously proud of the progress we’ve made by creating an evolved entertainment experience that inspires meaningful, emotionally connected moments for our audiences,” Lucas said in a statement. “My passion for the Hallmark brand has grown in deeply rewarding ways and will remain paramount as I continue to help guide Hallmark Media’s future in a more strategically focused capacity.”

Hallmark Companies president and CEO Mike Perry will work with Lucas and the Hallmark Media leadership team during the transition.

During her three-year tenure, Lucas launched programs in support of women creatives with the Make Her Mark Women’s Directing Program.

“Wonya is a multi-faceted industry veteran, passionate brand builder, and consummate strategic leader,” Perry said in a statement. “I’m grateful for the important work she has done to bring the expansive foundation of the iconic Hallmark brand to life and am fortunate that her insights will continue to positively impact the future of the business.”

B+C first reported the news of Lucas’ exit.