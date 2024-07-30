Hallmark Studios Names Wondu Dikran as SVP

Hallmark Media has officially named Wondwossen “Wondu” Dikran the senior vice president of Hallmark Studios — a newly created production division.

In his new role, “Dikran will manage relationships with creatives and business cross-functional partners, while identifying new domestic and international partnerships that provide opportunity for continued innovation and production efficiencies,” according to a Tuesday statement from the company.

Dikran is a well-known creative within the film and television industry, having previously worked as a director, producer and writer. He wrote and directed the 2004 award-winning feature film “Journey to Lasta.”

Prior to joining the Hallmark team, Dikran was head of development and production at Falkon Entertainment. Before that, he held the title of head of production at NBCUniversal/DreamWorks TV.

Dikran will report to Lisa Hamilton Daly, EVP of programming. Along with Daly, he will collaborate with the development team and, eventually, the forthcoming SVP of talent strategy.

“As we continue to expand and increase innovation and efficiencies, I am thrilled to have Wondu at the helm of this critical initiative at Hallmark Studios,” Daly shared in a statement. “He brings a wealth of experience in the entertainment industry and a strategic vision and collaborative approach that will prove instrumental in shaping the future of production for Hallmark across linear and SVOD.”