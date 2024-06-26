Hallmark Media Hires Pluto TV SVP Anaïs Lempereur as CFO

Hallmark Media has brought on Anaïs Lempereur to be their new chief financial officer starting in August, as she exits a similar role at Pluto TV.

Lempereur will be responsible for overseeing financial operations for Hallmark Media as she joins the executive team. She’ll report to Hallmark CFO and executive vice president Jim Shay.

“Anaïs has demonstrated exceptional leadership in building and scaling finance organizations, driving strategic initiatives and fostering a collaborative approach,” Shay said in a Wednesday statement. “Her commitment to mission-driven business models and leveraging technology to challenge traditional industries aligns perfectly with our brand and objectives.”

Lempereur arrives at Hallmark Media after a tenure as the CFO and senior vice president of finance at Pluto TV for Paramount Global. Before that, she was the vice president of finance for Sweetgreen.

She is the latest hire after a recent restructuring at Hallmark Media. In May, Kelly Garrett and Kate Redinger were moved to oversee the company’s scripted content with an aim toward growing their famed holiday movies, as well as deepening investment in its rom-com and mystery offerings. Garrett became the vice president of programming, while Redinger was promoted to be senior director of programming.

“In order to propel Hallmark into a new era of growth in content creation, essential adjustments to our programming team’s structure are imperative,” Hallmark Media senior vice president of programming Samantha DiPippo said in a statement at the time. “By realigning the roles of our outstanding team, we are strategically positioned to enhance our storytelling and engage new audiences like never before.”

Lempereur’s exit from Pluto TV also comes as the Paramount’s Office of the CEO warned of more jobs cuts at a Tuesday town hall.