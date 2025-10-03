Trump Says Israel Must Immediately Stop Bombing Gaza After Hamas Agrees to Release Hostages

President Donald Trump warned that Israel must stop bombing Gaza in order for Hamas to approve his proposal to end the war in Gaza and release the hostages.

“Based on the Statement just issued by Hamas, I believe they are ready for a lasting PEACE,” the president wrote in a Truth Social statement. “Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly! Right now, it’s far too dangerous to do that.”

“This is not about Gaza alone, this is about long sought PEACE in the Middle East,” he continued.

Earlier Friday, Hamas issued a statement saying it would release the hostages and accept parts of Trump’s proposal to end the war. Hamas said it would release the hostages “according to the exchange formula contained in President Trump’s proposal, and as the field conditions for the exchange are met.”

According to Trump’s proposal, Israel must release 250 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences and 1,700 others detained by Israel since the start of the war in the coastal enclave in exchange for the release of the hostages.

The president shared the full statement from the militant group to his social accounts Friday. Hamas did not make clear which parts of Trump’s proposal they wanted to negotiate, but the release of the hostages may be dependent on those conditions being met.

Sean Spicer and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene reacted to Hamas’ statement on social media. Spicer, the former White House Press Secretary for Trump, noted the development is “huge for peace in the region.”

As for Greene, the congresswoman stated that this war must end.

