‘Red Alert’ Trailer Adapts Oct. 7 Massacre in Israel Into Scripted Drama

It’s been nearly two years since Israel’s deadliest massacre saw 1,200 concert-goers and others near the Gaza border killed and 250 more kidnapped, and the story has now been adapted into scripted drama “Red Alert.”

Premiering two years to the day of the Oct. 7, 2023, Nova Music Festival massacre next month, the Paramount+ limited series weaves “courageous personal stories into a cinematic narrative of the devastating terrorist attack that turned southern Israel into a war zone, testing humanity and forging heroism through chaos.”

The limited series stars Rotem Sela, Miki Leon, Hisham Suleiman, Chen Amsalem, Rotem Abuhav, Israel Atias, Sara Vino and Nevo Katan as various civilians and officers who find themselves in intertwining stories as they must fight for survival. “Red Alert” will also air on Keshet 12 in Israel starting on Oct. 5.

The show was created, written and directed by Lior Chefetz, with fellow co-creator Ruth Efroni and co-writers Kineret Peled and Idan Hubel. Executive producers include Green Productions’ Maya Fischer, Shani Ettinger Sror, Roi Kurland and Gal Greenspan; Bender Brown Productions’ Lawrence Bender and Kevin Kelly Brown; Jordana Reuben Yechiel; Mika Rode; Keshet Media Group’s Avi Nir; and Israel Entertainment Fund’s Nati Dinnar and Russel Robinson.

Paramount CEO and chairman David Ellison previously celebrated the series, saying, “’Red Alert’ highlights Paramount’s continued commitment to storytelling through artistic excellence and accuracy. This critical series cinematically captures the horrific terrorism that stunned the world on Oct. 7 with harrowing precision and inspires with these true-life stories of heroism and heartbreak. We thank Avi, Keshet and Lawrence for trusting us with their vision.”

All four episodes of “Red Alert” premiere on Paramount+ on Oct. 7.