Paramount+ Sets Oct. 7 Debut for ‘Red Alert’ Limited Series

Paramount+ will debut all four episodes of the new drama series “Red Alert” on Oct. 7, 2025, two years to the day after the horrific terrorist attack.

Created, written and directed by Lior Chefetz (“The Stronghold”), the series “portrays the largest and deadliest massacre in Israel’s history, when more than 1,200 concert-goers, families and individuals near the Gaza border were murdered and 250 kidnapped. Drawing from the true experiences of those who survived, the series weaves their courageous personal stories into a cinematic narrative of the devastating terrorist attack that turned southern Israel into a war zone, testing humanity and forging heroism through chaos.”

The show has received the seal of approval from Paramount CEO and chairman David Ellison himself, who said in a statement, “’Red Alert’ highlights Paramount’s continued commitment to storytelling through artistic excellence and accuracy. This critical series cinematically captures the horrific terrorism that stunned the world on October 7 with harrowing precision and inspires with these true-life stories of heroism and heartbreak. We thank Avi, Keshet and Lawrence for trusting us with their vision.”

The four-episode drama series follows several civilians on Oct. 7, 2023 through the deadly attack.

“Red Alert” is co-created with Ruth Efroni and co-written by Kineret Peled and Idan Hubel. The series is produced by Green Productions (Golda) in partnership with Bender Brown Productions (Roswell) with the Jewish National Fund-USA Israel Entertainment Fund (IEF) for Keshet 12. Executive producers are Green Productions’ Maya Fischer, Shani Ettinger Sror, Roi Kurland, and Gal Greenspan; Bender Brown Productions’ Lawrence Bender and Kevin Kelly Brown; Jordana Reuben Yechiel; Mika Rode; Keshet Media Group’s Avi Nir; and Israel Entertainment Fund’s Nati Dinnar and Russel Robinson.

Other funding partners include the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation and The Film & Media Collaborative: the Gesher Multicultural Film Fund, the Avi Chai Foundation and the Maimonides Fund.

Keshet International is the international distributor for Red Alert. Rick Rosen at WME brokered the deal.