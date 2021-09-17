Hannity Blasts FAA for Grounding Fox News Drones at Texas-Mexico Border (Video)

Fox News’ Sean Hannity railed against the Federal Aviation Administration’s grounding of a Fox News drone at the Texas-Mexico border.

“The FAA is being used to cover up for [President Joe Biden’s] failures,” the primetime host said, “and are we going to let that stand? I don’t think so.”

Hannity pointed to footage that aired Wednesday night of what appeared to be thousands of undocumented immigrants and asylum seekers under the Acuna International Bridge in Del Rio. Hannity and Bill Melugin said that the drone grounding came after Fox News aired the footage. The FAA, Hannity told his substantial 9 p.m. ET audience, is “trying to prevent Fox’s drone from showing you, the American people, the truth and capturing images just like this.”

Hannity also railed against Vice President Kamala Harris, who serves as border czar, suggesting she is not taking her role at the border seriously or giving it much time.

In a segment on the 10 p.m. program, “The Ingraham Angle,” Melugin read this statement from the FAA: “The Border Patrol requested the temporary flight restriction due to drones interfering with law enforcement flights on the border. As with any temporary flight restriction, media is able to call the FAA to make requests to operate in the area.”