Fox News’ Sean Hannity has criticized Brian Stelter’s next move as a downgrade for Harvard University.

In a “Hannity” segment last night, the show host spotlighted the recently fired CNN personality’s next gig: a fellowship at Harvard.

“Recently fired professional Fox News and Hannity stalker fake news, CNN’s Humpty Dumpty who had a great fall Brian Stelter announced his next move,” Hannity began. “He just landed a fellowship [Hannity laughed] — I can’t even believe this — at Harvard University teaching a course on ‘so-called’ threats to democracy.”

The Harvard Kennedy School’s Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy announced Stelter’s new position as the Fall 2022 Walter Shorenstein Media and Democracy Fellow on Monday.

“This is how low Harvard has now sunk,” Hannity continued. “They hire Humpty. I think Humpty, if you wanna talk about threats to democracy, he ought to let me be a guest lecturer at his class.”

Hannity promised two uninterrupted hours of audiovisual presentation, an extravaganza, about “all the lies [Stelter] and his former liberal network colleagues have been peddling this country for years with all the proof that they lied.”

“And also ask yourself, Will Humpty’s class detail how Humpty himself pushed the Russia collusion lie, conspiracy theory and hoax?” Hannity added. “Or what about that Jesse Smollett was the victim of a hate crime hoax or suggesting that Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation, another hoax?”

Before his ouster from CNN, Stelter served as the chief media correspondent their as well as the host of “Reliable Sources.” His exit came four months after Chris Licht took over as CEO of the news network.

“Or will he even be remotely critical of anything that Democrats and his liberal media colleagues have done? Can’t believe how low they’ve sunk,” Hannity concluded.

In addition to Stelter, the entire staff of “Reliable Sources” was laid off. Despite the show’s cancellation, the Reliable Sources newsletter will remain, led by CNN’s senior media reporter Oliver Darcy.