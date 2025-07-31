‘Happy Gilmore 2’ Makes Massive Netflix Debut While ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Breaks All the Streaming Rules | Chart

Another week, another new Netflix title atop the Samba TV Wrap report streaming chart. It’s become old hat now: the streaming giant has held the No. 1 spot for eight straight weeks, with six different titles claiming the top spot.

The latest to take the throne is “Happy Gilmore 2,” the sequel to the classic Adam Sandler golf comedy that comes nearly 30 years after the original.

Netflix has bet big on Sandler, signing several deals that have paid his Happy Madison Productions an estimated half a billion dollars to produce films for the streamer. With 4.7 million households watching “Happy Gilmore 2” over the first weekend it was available — the biggest Netflix movie debut of 2025 so far — that is clearly money well spent.

As we mentioned above, “Happy Gilmore 2” is the sixth Netflix title to rise to the top spot over the past two months. The chart churn makes it feel as if audiences are saying “thank you, next” to whatever Netflix serves up week to week. “Madea’s Destination Wedding,” which topped the chart two weeks ago, is nowhere to be seen this week. “The Old Guard 2?” Old news.

Yet there is an interesting exception to the rule, lower on the chart; a Netflix title that has stuck around a full month after its release. Even more interesting: it’s never reached the top spot.

We’re referring to “KPop Demon Hunters,” the animated worldwide phenomenon that is seemingly breaking all of the norms of what a Netflix title should do. This is a title that actually fell off the most-watched streaming chart earlier in July, only to return with renewed vigor. According to Netflix itself, it’s the streamer’s first film to reach a new viewing peak in its fifth week of release. The movie holds steady this week in sixth place, but where it goes next is anyone’s guess.

Back to the top half of the chart, where we find last week’s number one, “Untamed,” falling to second. In third place is another Netflix debut, “The Hunting Wives.” The drama series feels like “Big Little Lies” transported to East Texas, where recent arrival Sophie (Brittany Snow) is a fish out of water who gets swept up into the danger and drama surrounding wealthy Margo (Malin Akerman) and her circle.

“The Gilded Age” on HBO Max slides a couple of spots down to fourth this week. It’s the streamer’s current prestige Sunday night series, albeit not earning the number one spot as “The White Lotus” and “The Last of Us” did.

We turn back to Netflix for fifth place, which belongs to “Amy Bradley is Missing.” The true-crime docuseries is down one spot from last week. “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” moving from ninth to seventh this week, is the first of two Prime Video titles on the chart. It’s joined by “Ballard” which fell from fifth to tenth this week.

“Stick,” the golf-centered Owen Wilson series on Apple TV+, returns to the chart this week in eighth, perhaps aided by fellow linksman Happy Gilmore. And in ninth is “Dexter: Resurrection” on Paramount+, down one spot from last week.

Meanwhile, “America’s Got Talent” continues to top the linear chart, staving off a Top 10 full of game shows.

Second is the revived “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” which features pairs of celebrities playing together to win the money for a charity. The new season’s first episode featured Matt Damon working with “Jeopardy!” host Ken Jennings.

If you want more Jennings, “Jeopardy!” owns spots nine and ten this week. If you’re after more celebs, we have “Celebrity Family Feud” in seventh.

“Wheel of Fortune” takes up a whole 40% of the linear chart this week, including the third spot. Finally, “American Ninja Warrior” works its way into the Top 10, in fifth place.

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television, sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households, balanced to the U.S. Census.