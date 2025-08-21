‘Happy Gilmore 2’ Secures Highest Weekly Movie Viewership in History of Nielsen’s Top 10

It looks like “Happy Gilmore 2” was a hole in one for Netflix. The Adam Sandler movie secured 2.9 billion minutes during its opening weekend.

It now ranks as the movie with the highest weekly viewership in the history of Nielsen’s Top 10 rankings. The movie that previously held that record was Netflix’s “Glass Onion.” “Happy Gilmore 2” also had the best opening streaming week for any Sandler movie to date. The movie topped Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10 list for the week of July 21 to July 27.

The data measurement company also found that Sandler movies have generated 61 billion viewing minutes since 2018. However, the most-viewed Sandler movie on Netflix remains 2019’s “Murder Mystery,” which has secured 9.9 billion minutes viewed so far.

Sandler first started partnering with Netflix a decade ago with his comedy Western “The Ridiculous 6.” Since then, he’s starred in and produced “The Do-Over,” “The Week Of,” “Sandy Wexler,” “Murder Mystery” and its sequel, “Hubie Halloween,” “Leo,” “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah,” “Hustle” and now “Happy Gilmore 2,” all of which have premiered on Netflix. He’s also starred in the Netflix originals “The Meyerowitz Stories” and “Spaceman.”

A sequel to the 1996 Sandler classic, “Happy Gilmore 2” follows the widowed alcoholic and ex-golfer who returns to the sport to help pay for his daughter’s overseas ballet school. The movie stars Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald and Ben Stiller, who all reprise their roles from the original film. Benny Safdie and Bad Bunny also star in the movie as new characters.