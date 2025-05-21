Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Got HBO ‘Hard Knocks’ Doc Scrapped Over Creative Control, Ownership Stake Demands | Report

NFL films scrapped plans for a season of the documentary show “Hard Knocks” focused on former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick over escalating conflicts with Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson, the New York Times reported Tuesday.

That installment of the HBO series would have focused on Belichick’s first season as the head coach of the University of North Carolina. But just days before it was to be announced, the 24-year-old Hudson demanded partial ownership of the show as well as be given content approval. NFL Films also learned Hudson was engaged in negotiations with the production company EverWonder to create a similar docuseries.

In response, according to the New York Times, NFL films ultimately decided to cancel the project.

EverWonder did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

The scuffle is not the first time Hudson has made headlines. In April, when Belichick sat down for an interview with “CBS News Sunday Morning” to talk about football and his new book “The Art of Winning: Lessons from a Life in Football” Hudson also became a point of contention. His relationship with her took center stage after a seemingly innocent question (“How did you guys meet?”) was posed, Hudson abruptly cut into the interview and said off-camera, “We’re not talking about this.”

Days later Belichick spoke out about the interview in a statement shared via his employers at UNC Chapel Hill and said, “I agreed to speak with ‘CBS Sunday Morning’ to promote my new book, ‘The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football.’ Prior to this interview, I clearly communicated with my publicist at Simon & Schuster that any promotional interviews I participated in would agree to focus solely on the contents of the book. Unfortunately, that expectation was not honored during the interview.”

You can read Belichick’s full statement below.

UNC football coach Bill Belichick has released a statement related to his viral CBS interview over the weekend: pic.twitter.com/rlUysaAggX — Brendan Marks (@BrendanRMarks) April 30, 2025

TMZ previously reported the pair met on a flight in February 2021 when Hudson, who was born in March 2001, was 19. At the time, Belichick had been in a 16-year relationship with Linda Holliday.

Hudson has since become a prominent figure in Belichick’s life and entered into a number of partnerships with the former Patriots head coach. She has also listed on her LinkedIn that she is the chief operating officer of Belichick productions.