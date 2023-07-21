‘Harley Quinn’ Producers Reveal ‘Limits’ to Using A-List Heroes: ‘Superman Does Not Appear Onscreen With a Diaper’

“Harley Quinn” is inarguably one of the most irreverent shows in the DC catalogue, but it does have its limits — at least when it comes to certain legacy characters.

During the Max Animation panel at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, supervising producers Ian Hamilton and Cecilia Aranovich Hamilton revealed a whole slew of new characters coming to season 4 (possibly including Supergirl), along with the staple characters fans have come to know and love.

Among the latter, of course, is Superman and Batman. And, according to Ian Hamilton, those two characters are among the few that they can’t “humiliate” on screen.

“I would say Superman and Batman are the two main ones where it’s like, do not humiliate these characters,” Hamilton told TheWrap shortly after the panel. “It’s like, you know, if you want to put something silly on Superman, like, say, a diaper, [they’re] gonna say, ‘Superman does not appear onscreen with a diaper,’ for obvious reasons. So I would say those are the sort of things to hold back.

Aranovich Hamilton added that the goal is usually to find the funny, rather than manufacture the funny.

“Anything that is too undignified, you know, for this character, we usually have to like pull back,” she said. “But it’s always kind of like a back and forth. We always try to, sell the funny and if it’s too much, they will tell us and we can pull back through it.”

“Harley Quinn” season 4 begins streaming on July 21 on Max.