Harrison Ford Doesn’t Regret ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’: ‘S–t Happens’

Harrison Ford said he doesn’t regret making “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” despite how poorly the sequel was received by audiences.

“S–t happens,” the longtime actor told The Wall Street Journal, admitting that he was an advocate of the film early on. “I was really the one who felt there was another story to tell. When [Indy] had suffered the consequences of the life that he had to live, I wanted one more chance to pick him up and shake the dust off his ass and stick him out there, bereft of some of his vigor, to see what happened.”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” (2023), was the fifth and final installment to the “Indiana Jones” film franchise and followed Indy on his mission to retrieve a legendary dial that could turn back time and alter history. While the “Indiana Jones” universe was once rich with dedicated fans, there was not much support for the new film in theaters, which resulted in a lackluster performance.

Nevertheless, Ford says: “I’m still happy I made that movie.”

In the meantime, Ford remains booked and busy. He currently stars in the beloved Apple TV+ series “Shrinking” and is gearing up for his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut with “Captain America: Brave New World.” He’ll also be heading back to the ranch for Season 2 of “1923.”