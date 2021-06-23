Harrison Ford Injures Shoulder Rehearsing ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Fight Scene, Production to Continue

Harrison Ford injured his shoulder while rehearsing for a fight scene for “Indiana Jones 5,” TheWrap has learned. Production however is expected to continue around Ford, with the shooting schedule to be reconfigured in the coming weeks.

“In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder. Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks,” a spokesperson for Disney said in a statement.

James Mangold is directing the fifth “Indiana Jones” movie, which is shooting at Pinewood Studios and elsewhere in the UK. The fifth film stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook and Shaunette Renée Wilson, with Ford returning to his iconic role. Plot details are still being kept under wraps.

Jonathan Kasdan (“Solo: A Star Wars Story”) was recently brought on to edit the script after original screenwriter David Koepp, who penned 2008’s “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” exited the project. Kasdan’s involvement continues a family tradition; his father, Lawrence Kasdan, wrote “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

Though Mangold is taking over for the franchise’s longtime director Steven Spielberg, Spielberg is still producing along with Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel.

Harrison Ford, 78, had an injury on set for “Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens” in which a heavy door on set of the Millennium Falcon closed on his leg, dislocating his ankle and breaking his leg. He’s also had some scares with flying planes, including a dangerous accident in 2017.

Deadline first reported the news.