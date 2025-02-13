Harrison Ford Didn’t Worry About How He Looked as Marvel’s Red Hulk: ‘That’s What the Money Is For’ | Video

Harrison Ford let some of his inner Don Draper out in an interview promoting Marvel’s “Captain America: Brave New World.”

Speaking with MTV’s Josh Horowitz, Ford expressed no regret over his performance in the new Marvel Cinematic Universe film as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, a character originally played by the late William Hurt. When asked how he avoided thinking about how ridiculous he likely looked on set whilst portraying Ross’ transformation into the Red Hulk, Ford responded by quoting one of the most famous lines from “Mad Men.”

“I don’t want to break your bubble,” Ford told Horowitz. “But that’s what the money is for.” The legendary “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones” actor followed up his remark by assuring the journalist that his lack of Red Hulk-induced insecurity isn’t due to some special ability he possesses, but rather the power of money. “It’s not magic. It’s commerce,” he joked.

“Which is not to say that I’ll take money for anything,” Ford quickly clarified. “No, I want to make sure that the trip I’m on is one that an audience will follow and want to follow, and something that they’ll want to allow me to be involved in.” Shortly thereafter, he quipped that he does have a clause in his Marvel contract barring the behind-the-scenes Red Hulk footage of him from being released.

“Captain America: Brave New World” is the first superhero film Ford has starred in. The actor was rumored to be someone Tim Burton was considering for the Caped Crusader in 1989’s “Batman,” however. In response, Ford feigned shock and dismay, joking, “Oh s–t … I could have had a career.”

While he now has experience working within a comic book universe, Ford said he still has a hard time talking about his performance in “Brave New World.” “It’s much more difficult to talk about it than it is to actually do it,” he shared. “One of the great things about Marvel movies is you don’t have to talk about them. You can just sit down and enjoy them.”

“It’s a great place to play, to let your imagination run free and to allow that experience to be there for the audience,” Ford concluded.

“Captain America: Brave New World” hits theaters Friday.