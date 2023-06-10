Tribeca Enterprises Chief Content Officer Paula Weinstein surprised a packed house tonight at Tribeca Festival’s annual Harry Belafonte Voices for Social Justice Award presentation with a special, never before seen, extended sneak peek of Susanne Rostock’s upcoming Harry Belafonte documentary “Following Harry.”

The four-minute clip, presented below, represents the prologue of Rostock’s upcoming documentary. The reveal was the climax of the event, during which the annual award was presented to Jane Fonda at Indeed Theater at Spring Studios.

The footage shows the elderly activist, who passed away at the age of 96 on April 25 of this year, reflecting on his life and the frustration that he has seen so many negative forces emerging upon the public stage in his twilight years.

“The truth of the matter is that the enemy doesn’t sleep,” Belafonte states amid scenes of torch-bearing Charlottesville Nazi protestors shouting “blood and soil.”

Belafonte collaborated with Rostock over the last 12 years of his life to create this film, a film intended to help transition his knowledge and experience to as many artists, activists and young leaders as possible.

Currently in post-production, “Following Harry” is directed by Rostock, with cinematography by Martina Radwan. It is produced by Rostock, Frankie Nasso and Julius R. Nasso. Harry Belafonte, Pamela Belafonte, Jeff Kranzdorf and Edward Zeng are executive producers.