Broadway has found its next Harry Potter. Steve Haggard, who made his Broadway debut in 2019 as part of the show’s year two company, will now take on the role of the iconic wizard in “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.”

The Broadway actor is already starring in the role at the Lyric Theater, the show announced Monday.

The latest casting comes after the last actor who starred as Harry, James Snyder, was fired from the show in January following an investigation into misconduct.

Reps for the show previously told TheWrap in a statement that the producers received a complaint on Nov. 19, 2021 from Diane Davis, who played Harry’s wife Ginny in the show, regarding the conduct of Snyder. A third party investigation was conducted, and Snyder was suspended, but upon completion of the investigation, the producers decided he should not return and his contract should be terminated.

Davis has since exited the show as well. Angela Reed, who was a member of the original Broadway cast and launched the role of Ginny in the San Francisco company, is taking her place beginning May 3, the show said.

Reed has appeared regionally, including in “Tribes” at Steppenwolf Theater and several Shakespeare productions at Chicago Shakespeare Theater. He’s also made television appearances in “The Chi”, “Chicago PD”, “Chicago Fire” and “Prison Break.”

In addition to “The Cursed Child,” Reed’s other Broadway credits include “A Doll’s House,” “Part 2,” “The Country Girl” and “Rock ‘n’ Roll.” She’s appeared on tour in “War Horse” and “Spring Awakening.”

“The Cursed Child” follows the story of an adult Harry 19 years after the conclusion of the final book in the series, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.” The play comes from a story by J.K. Rowling with collaborators Jack Thorne and John Tiffany.