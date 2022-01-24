‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ Broadway Actor Fired After Misconduct Investigation

James Snyder, the actor who starred as Harry Potter in Broadway’s production of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” has been fired from the show following an investigation into misconduct.

Reps for the show told TheWrap in a statement that the producers received a complaint on Nov. 19, 2021 from Diane Davis, who plays Harry’s wife Ginny in the show, regarding the conduct of Snyder. A third party investigation was conducted, and Snyder was suspended, but upon completion of the investigation, the producers decided he should not return and his contract should be terminated.

“Ms. Davis has made the personal decision to take a leave of absence. Out of respect for her privacy – and to maintain the integrity of the investigation – we will make no further comment regarding the matter,” the producers said in a statement.

They continued: “We are committed to fostering a safe and inclusive workplace, which is why we have robust workplace policies and procedures in place for all those involved in ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.’ This includes strict prohibitions against harassment in any form, as well as channels through which any employee can report conduct that they believe is inappropriate. We will continue to do all we can to ensure the extremely talented team that brings this production to life feels safe, empowered, and fully supported.”

Snyder did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Both Snyder and Davis were cast in Broadway’s version of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” in 2019, replacing the show’s original Broadway stars after it opened in 2018. The show reopened on Broadway on Nov. 16, 2021, just three days before Davis’ complaint against Snyder.

“The Cursed Child” follows the story of an adult Harry 19 years after the conclusion of the final book in the series, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.” The play comes from a story by J.K. Rowling with collaborators Jack Thorne and John Tiffany.