Producers Guild Awards TV Nominees Include ‘Harry Potter’ Special, ‘Naomi Osaka’

The PGA has released its first round of nominations for its 33rd annual awards. Tuesday’s nominees are part of the group’s television specialty category: Award for Outstanding Sports Program, Award for Outstanding Children’s Program and Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program. Winners will be announced the week of March 15.

Among this year’s selected programs are HBO’s “100 Foot Wave” and Netflix’s “Naomi Osaka” in sports; TBS/Cartoon Network’s “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses” and Disney Plus’ “Muppets Haunted Mansion” in children’s; and Apple TV’s “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” and TBS’ “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries: Vaxxed and Waxxed” in short-form.



The nominations are below.

OUTSTANDING SPORTS PROGRAM

“100 FOOT WAVE” (S1)

“FORMULA 1: DRIVE TO SURVIVE” (S3)

“NAOMI OSAKA” (S1)

“REAL SPORTS WITH BRYANT GUMBEL” (S27)

“TIGER” (Special)



OUTSTANDING CHILDREN’S PROGRAM

“ANIMANIACS” (S2)

“HARRY POTTER: HOGWARTS TOURNAMENT OF HOUSES” (S1)

“MUPPETS HAUNTED MANSION” (Special)

“SEE US COMING TOGETHER: A SESAME STREET SPECIAL”

“WAFFLES + MOCHI” (S1)



OUTSTANDING SHORT-FORM PROGRAM

“CARPOOL KARAOKE: THE SERIES” (S4)

“FULL FRONTAL WITH SAMANTHA BEE PRESENTS: PANDEMIC VIDEO DIARIES: VAXXED AND WAXXED” (Special)

“JORDAN KLEPPER FINGERS THE PULSE – THE DAILY SHOW” (S1)

“SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE PRESENTS: STORIES FROM THE SHOW” (S2)

“STEPHEN COLBERT PRESENTS TOONING OUT THE NEWS” (S2)

Last week, the PGA set a new date of March 19 for the 33rd awards ceremony. In December, the guild announced nominations for the Outstanding Producers of Documentary Motion Pictures prize, which included “Ascension,” “Flee” and “Summer of Soul.” Nominations for Theatrical Motion Pictures, Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures, Television Series/Specials, Limited or Anthology Series Television, and Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures will be made public on Jan. 27.

The PGA will announce winners in those categories at the March 19 ceremony, where it will also honor George Lucas, Kathleen Kennedy and other producers for their contributions to the industry.