Warwick Davis to Reprise Role as Professor Flitwick in HBO ‘Harry Potter’ Series

Warwick Davis is returning to Hogwarts.

The actor, who originated the role of Professor Filius Flitwick in the original films, will reprise the role in HBO’s new “Harry Potter” series, the streamer announced Monday.

Davis will be joined by new cast members Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas, Finn Stephens as Vincent Crabbe, and William Nash as Gregory Goyle; Sirine Saba as Professor Pomona Sprout, Richard Durden as Professor Cuthbert Binns, and Bríd Brennan as Madam Poppy Pomfrey; and Leigh Gill as Griphook.

The group joins the previously announced cast that includes Katherine Parkinson has been cast as Molly Weasley, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley and Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge.

HBO previously announced Dominic McLaughlin will play Harry Potter, Alastair Stout will play Ron Weasley and Arabella Stanton will play Hermione Granger. Other members of the cast include John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu, Nick Frost, Luke Thallon and Paul Whitehouse.

The new series will debut in 2027 and is written and executive produced by Francesca Gardiner.