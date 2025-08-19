HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ Finds 4 Members of the Weasley Family

HBO has set four more members of the vast Weasley family. Tristan Harland (Fred Weasley), Gabriel Harland (George Weasley), Ruari Spooner (Percy Weasley) and Gracie Cochrane (Ginny Weasley) have joined the cast of the upcoming “Harry Potter” TV series.

The official social media accounts for HBO, HBO Max and Harry Potter shared the news on Tuesday, writing, “The Burrow is nearly full” — a nod to the Weasley family home. The Instagram post announcing the news also joked that “Charlie’s in Romania at the moment but will be joining us soon enough.”

In the books, the second eldest Weasley son is known for his love of dragons and traveled to Romania after Hogwarts to study them. Check out the post, below:

Both Tristan and Gabriel Harland previously appeared in “The Last Kingdom.” They will play Ron’s (Alastair Stout) prank-loving identical twin brothers, Fred and George. The twins are two years older than Ron and often appear in the books both as comic relief and to help Harry, Ron and Hermione during key moments.

As for Spooner, the actor behind Percy previously starred in the short “Syncopation.” Uptight and rule-abiding, Percy is four years older than Ron and is the black sheep of his chaotic family. That leaves the youngest and only female child in the Weasley family, Ginny, who is portrayed by Gracie Cochrane. The actor previously appeared in “Blitz.”

These four redheads will join the previously announced Dominic McLaughlin (Harry Potter), Arabella Stanton (Hermione Granger), John Lithgow (Albus Dumbledore), Janet McTeer (Minerva McGonagall), Paapa Essiedu (Severus Snape) and Nick Frost (Rubeus Hagrid), just to name a few of this show’s previously announced cast.

The series will debut in 2027 on HBO and HBO Max. In addition to premiering in the U.S., the series will also be available to watch in Germany, Italy and the U.K. at launch.