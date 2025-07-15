HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ Drops First Look at Nick Frost as Hagrid

After showing off its new Harry Potter, HBO is giving fans a sneak peek at Rubeus Hagrid. The network shared its first look at Nick Frost as Hagrid on Tuesday.

This new image comes a day after HBO announced that production on the highly anticipated series adaptation had started. During that Monday announcement, HBO also shared a first look image of Dominic McLaughlin as the Boy Who Lived, aka Harry Potter himself. Currently, the series is being film at the Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, U.K., with a planned premiere date in 2027.

An actor and comedian, Frost is likely best known for his work with Simon Pegg and Edgar Wright, having appeared in “Shaun of the Dead,” “Hot Fuzz” and “The World’s End.” He also starred in Pegg’s TV comedy “Spaced” and co-created and starred in the comedy horror “Truth Seekers,” a 2020 series also from Pegg.

Out of all the new “Harry Potter” stars, Frost has also been one of the most outspoken about his feelings about JK Rowling’s involvement. In recent years Rowling has become known for her anti-trans views and has supported anti-trans legislation in the U.K. Though Rowling is not writing on the HBO series, she does serve as an executive producer and seems to be quite involved. Recently, she shared that she had read the first two episodes of the adaptation and called them “so good.” Her involvement in any capacity has left a sour taste for some fans of the property.

“She’s allowed her opinion and I’m allowed mine, they just don’t align in any way, shape or form,” Frost told The Observer in a recent interview.

Despite the fact that he had to disable comments on his Instagram after receiving a flood of comments from trans-rights supporters, Frost is still happy to be part of the project. He also encouraged the backlash. “Maybe it shouldn’t blow over? We shouldn’t just hope it will go away, because it makes it easier. Maybe we should educate ourselves,” Frost said in the same interview.