‘Harry Potter’ TV Show Star Nick Frost Distances Himself From J.K. Rowling’s Anti-Trans Views: ‘She’s Allowed Her Opinion and I’m Allowed Mine’

Nick Frost came under criticism from transgender rights supporters when he was cast as Hagrid in HBO’s upcoming “Harry Potter” series, which some interpreted as him condoning author J.K. Rowling’s vocal anti-trans views.

Rowling, who wrote the best-selling fantasy books, is an executive producer on the upcoming series and has long been vocal about her opinions against the trans community.

When Frost posted his casting announcement on Instagram, he had to disable comments after a flood of criticism came in from trans-rights supporters chastising him for agreeing to work with the controversial author.

“She’s allowed her opinion and I’m allowed mine, they just don’t align in any way, shape or form,” Frost told The Observer in a recent interview where he spoke on the matter.

However, he said the outcry meant a chance for people to learn more about the issues in the trans rights debate.

“Maybe it shouldn’t blow over? We shouldn’t just hope it will go away, because it makes it easier. Maybe we should educate ourselves,” he said.

Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, who starred in the original film series, have voiced their strong disagreement with Rowling about her views. In 2024, Radcliffe said he is “really sad” about the author’s stance and stated, “I will continue to support the rights of all LGBTQ people.”

Watson tweeted in 2020, “Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are. I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are.”

The HBO series is expected to premiere in either 2026 or 2027. Already announced cast members include Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch.

After his casting, Lithgow also commented on the Rowling of it all in an interview U.K.’s The Times. In the article he said he remains baffled by the controversy Rowling’s comments and views have caused. “I thought, why is this a factor at all? I wonder how J.K. Rowling has absorbed it. I suppose at a certain point I’ll meet her and I’m curious to talk to her,” he commented. When asked if he felt discouraged to star in “Potter” after receiving so many messages asking him to walk away from the project, he said, “Oh, heavens no.”

