JK Rowling Clarifies She’s Not Writing HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ TV Series, Says First 2 Episodes Are ‘SO GOOD’

It’s no secret that J.K. Rowling will be involved in HBO’s upcoming “Harry Potter” TV series — however, she won’t be writing the adaptation. The author clarified her role in the project during an exchange on X over the weekend.

On Saturday, Rowling posted, “I read the first two episodes of the forthcoming HBO ‘Harry Potter’ series and they are SO, SO, SO GOOD!” When someone then asked if she’s writing for the show, Rowling confirmed she wasn’t.

“No, but I’ve worked closely with the extremely talented writers,” she responded.

The degree of Rowling’s involvement has been an ongoing source of tension for “Harry Potter” fans in the wake of Rowling’s many transphobic posts and comments. Her trans-exclusionary takes can be traced back to 2019 when she defended Maya Forstater, a woman whose consulting contract was not renewed after she posted a series of social media posts claiming that trans women are not women. Ultimately, Forstater’s case found that gender-critical views are protected as a belief in the U.K. But that case also set off a wave of trans-focused criticism from Rowling, who has since opposed legal reforms that would make it easier for trans people to change their legal gender. Rowling has denied that she’s transphobic, though her critics say otherwise.

Because of her views, Rowling’s involvement in any new “Harry Potter” projects, including the series, have been called into question. “J.K. Rowling has a right to express her personal views. We will remain focused on the development of the new series, which will only benefit from her involvement,” a representative for HBO said of the author’s work with the show.

The series adaptation comes from “Succession” duo Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod. Gardiner, also known for her work on “His Dark Materials,” will serve as showrunner and executive producer for the project, while Emmy-winning Mylod will direct and executive produce.