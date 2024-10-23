Harvey Weinstein Accuser Added to New York Case, New Trial Moved to 2025

Harvey Weinstein’s new sex crimes trial in New York was pushed to 2025, and a new accuser will be consolidated into the case, a Manhattan judge ruled Wednesday.

Weinstein showed up in court for the pretrial hearing in a wheelchair, his first public appearance since his cancer diagnosis was revealed this week, according to the Associated Press. Weinstein’s lawyer also said the defense plans to hire a private investigator to look into the new allegations from a Jane Doe accuser who has told prosecutors she was assaulted in a Manhattan hotel suite in 2006.

The state’s highest court overturned Weinstein’s 2020 conviction earlier this year, saying accusers not named in the complaint should not have testified. Prosecutors have chosen to present a new case, which was originally scheduled for a mid-November start.

Judge Curtis Farber ruled Wednesday to grant the prosecution’s request to consolidate both cases, and will set a new trial date by Jan. 29, 2025. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty and maintains his innocence.

Weinstein has remained in custody in New York due to his 2022 conviction in Los Angeles, which is also being appealed. His lawyers have reported several ongoing health issues, and revealed this week that he is being treated for chronic myeloid leukemia, a form of bone marrow cancer.