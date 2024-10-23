Harvey Weinstein Accuser Added to New York Case, New Trial Moved to 2025

The disgraced film mogul showed up to court Wednesday for the first time since his cancer diagnosis

Harvey Weinstein
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 23: Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court in New York on October 23, 2024 in New York City. Weinstein attended the pretrial hearing ahead of his retrial on sex crimes charges stemming from his #MeToo case. Weinstein has recently been diagnosed with cancer it has been reported. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Harvey Weinstein’s new sex crimes trial in New York was pushed to 2025, and a new accuser will be consolidated into the case, a Manhattan judge ruled Wednesday.

Weinstein showed up in court for the pretrial hearing in a wheelchair, his first public appearance since his cancer diagnosis was revealed this week, according to the Associated Press. Weinstein’s lawyer also said the defense plans to hire a private investigator to look into the new allegations from a Jane Doe accuser who has told prosecutors she was assaulted in a Manhattan hotel suite in 2006.

The state’s highest court overturned Weinstein’s 2020 conviction earlier this year, saying accusers not named in the complaint should not have testified. Prosecutors have chosen to present a new case, which was originally scheduled for a mid-November start.

Judge Curtis Farber ruled Wednesday to grant the prosecution’s request to consolidate both cases, and will set a new trial date by Jan. 29, 2025. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty and maintains his innocence.

Weinstein has remained in custody in New York due to his 2022 conviction in Los Angeles, which is also being appealed. His lawyers have reported several ongoing health issues, and revealed this week that he is being treated for  chronic myeloid leukemia, a form of bone marrow cancer.

Clarissa Ward Ukraine CNN
Read Next
CNN's Clarissa Ward Describes 'Clawing Sense of Panic' During 48 Hours of Captivity in Darfur

Josh Dickey

Josh is a veteran editor, writer and former New York City wire-service newsman who moved to Los Angeles in 2008 to revamp the entertainment department of the Associated Press. He’s covered all facets of the industry ever since, first joining TheWrap in 2009 as a part of the fledgling digital Hollywood trade’s small and scrappy…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.