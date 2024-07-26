Harvey Weinstein Hospitalized After Testing Positive for COVID and Double Pneumonia

Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for COVID and has been hospitalized as he awaits a retrial on sexual assault charges against him in New York.

In a statement to media, the incarcerated producer’s representative, Craig Rothfeld, said that Weinstein has returned to the Bellevue Hospital Prison Ward “so that he can be treated for the myriad of health conditions that he is still afflicted with on a daily basis, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, spinal stenosis, fluid on his heart and lungs and various other conditions.”

“In addition, Mr. Weinstein tested positive for COVID and contracted double pneumonia in his lungs,” Rothfeld said. “We continue to express our gratitude to the officers, doctors and nurses at DOCS, CHS, and NYC H+H who saw to it that Mr. Weinstein was immediately transferred to the Bellevue Hospital Prison Ward and will continue working hand in hand with them to ensure Mr. Weinstein receives proper medical treatment.”

In 2020, Weinstein was found guilty of first degree criminal sexual assault and third degree rape based on the testimony of former “Project Runway” production assistant Miriam Haley and former actress Jessica Mann. Those convictions were overturned this past April in a 4-3 appellate court ruling determining that the judge overseeing the trial prejudiced the jury by allowing women to testify about sexual harassment and assault allegations that were not part of the case.

A retrial has been set for a tentative start on Nov. 12. Even if the retrial leads to an acquittal, Weinstein still faces a 16-year prison sentence in California after he was convicted on three counts of sexual assault in a Los Angeles court in 2022.